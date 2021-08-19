ADYPU bagged awards in elets 18th World Education Awards 2021 in three categories

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU), the innovation University has received prestigious awards in the elets 18th World Education Awards 2021 in the World Education Summit held by Elets Techno media.

ADYPU declared winners in three different categories- "Most Promising Engineering Institute in India", "Excellence in Course Curriculum and Design", and "Leading University in Innovation".

Founded in 2015, ADYPU has been focused on leaders and professionals adaptable to the rapidly changing and fluid industry requirements with the vision to contribute towards the betterment of society. Their innovative approach to education has aided them in their aim to create an innovation-oriented Indian society and develop new solutions that elevate the quality of life for every Indian.

The university has been known to provide quality undergraduate and postgraduate education in unique fields across its nine schools including the School of Law, School of Liberal Arts, School of Design, School of Engineering, School of Management, School of Hotel Management, School of Film & Media, DY Patil School of Architecture and PhD Programs.

It is probably one of the few institutions in India that allow students to have flexible coursework and customize their curriculum to meet their needs. They build leadership experience through workshops, programs, events, activities, and specific courses through their partner collaborations.



Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande says, "We are extremely proud to announce ADYPU as the winner of some of the most prestigious categories. We believe that the right kind of education has the power to design and redesign the blueprint of human civilization for the better. We aim to help students realize their potential and understand that careers are not chosen but constructed through consistent learning and hard work."

ADYPU pushes on students excelling in both professional and personal growth. The university believes in taking the initiative to transform students into socially responsible professionals and continues to keep up with their learning-centric curriculum to ensure that they meet all the benchmarks for quality teaching and learning.

They believe that security does not lie in employment but in employability and aim to ensure the transformation of young minds via character development.

To know more, visit: https://adypu.edu.in/

