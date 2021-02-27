AEPC welcomes Noida getting town of export excellence tag

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Saturday thanked the government for declaring Noida as a town of export excellence for apparel products, saying it will help set up expensive facilities for common use by exporters in the region.

Chairman Dr A Sakthivel the recognition entitles common service providers in the area to avail the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, which in turn will enable them to provide advanced technologies and services to the 700 existing apparel units in Noida.



Common service providers are critical to the apparel industry as they help in reducing the cost of technology by providing common services like specialised knitting, dyeing and embroidery, which require high end machines. But due to their limited use, these machines are not procured by MSMEs.

"We have also requested for including apparel clusters like Faridabad, Delhi and Erode in the list of towns of export excellence. Faridabad and Delhi have turnovers of Rs 5,880 crore and Rs 5,894 crore respectively, way more than the requirement of Rs 750 crore turnover from a town to get the tag," said Sakthivel.

These cities provide a huge amount of employment with value addition, he added. (ANI)

