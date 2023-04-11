AeronPay, pioneering financial service provider, launches the AeronPay Prepaid Card, in partnership with Yes Bank; a QR code to be launched soon

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): A trailblazing product that hails from India's premium line of advancements in financial services, such as UPI, AeronPay, one of the leading platforms in India and a digital payment and mobile commerce services company, has recently launched a flagship product, the AeronPay Prepaid Card, in partnership with the banking giant, Yes Bank. The card is available in both physical and virtual formats, serving the wide spectrum needs of AeronPay's already robust and loyal customer base. Also on the company's anvil is the upcoming launch of its QR code, designed to smooth the transaction experience.

The launch of services is aligned with the robust ongoing expansion process of the financial services company, which is seeking to broaden its horizons both in terms of infrastructure and product portfolio. As a result, it is headquartered in Pali, Rajasthan. The venture has now opened its new office in Jaipur in November 2022. In addition to the two offices that have been set up, AeronPay, eyeing a robust physical infrastructure across the country in order to serve more and more people, has announced its robust expansion plan across 10 metro areas. Moreover, in terms of its financial performance and goal, AeronPay, which began with revenue of Rs. 500k, recently witnessed a robust payment volume of Rs. 3,000 crore, which is envisioned to cross Rs 10,000 crore by 2025.

Further, testifying to the brand's versatility in financial operations and its commitment to comprehensively serve the consumer, since its inception in 2018, AeronPay has expanded its gamut of services from 2 to over 50, including AeronPay for direct Paytm Wallet and Amazon Pay Wallet Transfer in just about half a decade. Currently, AeronPay, a member of the prestigious NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), offers an array of utility payments issued by several operators. Also, catering to both retail customers as well as merchants, the brand provides other full-stack payments and financial solutions, including loan repayment, credit card bill payments, and digital gold and silver.

About the launch, an elated Bhavesh Soni, the Managing Director of AeronPay, shared his thoughts: "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of the AeronPay Prepaid Card, which comes in partnership with one of the most eminent players in the Finance industry, Yes Bank. Since the very first day, we have been single-mindedly focused on making a mark in the dynamic Fintech industry, which itself has unleashed the emergent notions of money. With our presence in this sector, we seek to further refine the traditional canons of finance. Moreover, AeronPay understands that the market is way bigger than imagined and has therefore the vision to touch as many lives as possible across backgrounds, both within India and abroad. With this vision in front of us, we want to continually push our very own benchmark of excellence."



With the launch of the card, the venture has cemented its strides towards fulfilling its mission of increasing the penetration of financial services to people across different socio-economic backgrounds, seeking to make access to first-rate services a level playing field. In fact, what makes the ambition of AeronPay so unique is that it wants to not only serve every stratum of domestic consumers with a broad class of financial services but also have a respected global presence. The company strives to uplift the fintech sector by facilitating more and more people to go cashless and reaching beyond the ambitions of traditional finance.

Attracting a whopping consumer volume on a regular basis via impressive customer-friendly features, some of the highlights of the AeronPay services include real Cashback points on every transaction, free-of-cost utility payments through credit cards, and easy access to Digital Gold and Silver of 99.9% purity, enabling consumers to purchase, store, or sell gold and silver instantaneously from the comfort of their homes and at any time they choose.

In view of the already thriving array of financial services, the expansion of the product range, and the envisioned target of setting up new offices across major cities, it is only evident that AeronPay is poised to not only further its legacy of excellence but also be one of the key players in the Fintech world.

For more information, please visit: https://aeronpay.pro/

