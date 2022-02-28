Aesthetica Veda - Bangalore's latest Beauty and Cosmetic Care Clinic launches in Whitefield

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aesthetica Veda, Bangalore's beauty and cosmetic care venture, today announced the launch of its first center in Whitefield.

The aesthetic clinic will focus on providing lifestyle care services for Skin, Hair, Body, and Teeth. The aesthetic clinic was founded by a group of medical and non-medical professionals driven by a passion for quality aesthetics.

The clinic was inaugurated by Aishani, a renowned Kannada Actor and Director. The clinic will act as a one-stop center for all aspects of aesthetics and cosmetics solutions and will provide signature services such as painless laser hair removal, invisible braces with Invisalign, hair transplant surgery, affordable anti-aging treatments with botox and fillers, smile designing, haircare with growth factors and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP).

Speaking on the launch, Dr Vybhav Deraje, a National board-certified Plastic Surgeon & Co-founder of the company said, "Our venture's motto is to provide comprehensive aesthetic solutions that will work towards enhancing the quality and appearance of your skin, hair, body, and teeth. We have a team of highly trained professionals in aesthetics which consists of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic dentists, and support staff to ensure providing cutting edge services in the cosmetic world."



Celebrity dermatologist, Dr Sukesh M S, Co-founder & in-charge of Dermatology and Hair services, conveyed that, "The treatment modalities are designed with latest-in-class technology to provide a top-notch experience to all the clients which will help in rediscovering the best version of themselves."

Dr Roshan Adappa, Co-founder & in-charge of Safety & Quality in the clinic commented that, "The pandemic has shut people in their homes & our aim to launch the center, right when things are resuming back to normal aligns with people's time to groom themselves as they plan to step out more often. We, however, don't take things for granted and will maintain all hygiene and safety protocols keeping in mind that the pandemic still lives among us."

The brand started services on 28th February 2022 and will function from Monday to Saturday remaining open for service between the hours of 10:30 am to 7:30 pm assuring services to a client with less than 10 minutes of waiting time. The clinic will have several attractive inaugural offers and discounts.

Call +91 6366789520 or visit us at www.aestheticaveda.com to know more about our services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

