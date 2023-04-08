Afcons Infrastructure wins Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's tunnel contract

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Afcons Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder to construct 21-km underground package C-2 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

The financial bids of two technically qualified bidders were opened on Friday and Afcons Infrastructure Limited have quoted lowest bid, according to a statement from NHSRC accessed by ANI. The technical bids of this tender were opened on February 9, 2023.

Package C2 of the main-line will link Bandra Kurla Complex Station to Shilphata Ramp, and consist of roughly 3 km "undersea" twin tunnels below Thane Creek.



Indian Railways subsidiary, National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), had opened financial bids for the construction of 21 km long-tunnel, which includes the country's first 7-km undersea tunnel in Maharashtra, for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train under the MAHSR C-2 package.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a reply in Parliament on Wednesday said that about 32.93 per cent of physical progress in Gujarat and 13.72 per cent progress in Maharashtra, pertaining to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, had been achieved till February this year.

"Till now, out of total 352 km elevated viaduct, approx. 257 km of piling, 180 km of foundation, 155 km of the pier and 37 km of girder launching have been completed in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli," the minister informed the members.

The minister in reply to a question said the total cost of MAHSR project was estimated as Rs 1,08,000 crore in 2015 and also informed the Parliament that an expenditure of Rs 38,506 crore had so far been incurred on the project. (ANI)

