Affinity Education App: A sorted solution for NEET/IIT-JEE aspirants

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/SRV): The Affinity Education app was launched by Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, one of the most prominent educational consultant companies in India. Currently, the Affinity Education app has enrolled more than 60 thousand enthusiastic aspirants on their app. The team of the Affinity Education app is working its fingers to the bone to provide free medical and engineering courses to enthusiastic students.

The Affinity Education App was initiated with the vision to provide free preparation classes for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and IIT-JEE (Indian Institute of Technology- Joint Entrance Examination) aspirants.

Affinity Education app works as a one-solution app for all IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants. The online classes can be accessed by the students anytime as every lecture will also be provided in recorded form, taught by highly skilled faculty who have more than 10 years of teaching experience in their respective fields. Along with this, notes for the lectures are available for the students on the Affinity Education App.

The Director of Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, Vishu Tripati quoted his vision behind the ideology of the company as "Education is the only key to success". The sole attention behind launching the app is to provide free, more convenient, and flexible education to all students.

Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. led its foundation in 2008 as a consultancy company that is known for helping students to prevail in higher education in India and abroad as well. The top consultants of India give the most significant guidance to students, who wish to study medicine or engineering and work for the betterment of society.

Till now, Affinity Education has helped a considerable number of medical aspirants reserve their seats at some of the top medical universities abroad. Students have been sent to pursue MBBS in Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and in such other countries that provide affordable and quality medical education, which is recognized all over the world.

With the same vision Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. has also started courses for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants that will help students to secure a good position in the merit. The courses are online and are accessible through Affinity Education App. To enroll in the course, students can simply download the Affinity Education application and can enroll themselves. The courses are Live.



The motive behind Affinity Education App and courses for the NEET exam and IIT-JEE exam is access to equal education for anyone who dreams of securing their future in the medical engineering field. Hence, the course is absolutely free.



In the coming months, Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd. is planning to launch free crash courses for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants which not only will help them in securing good scores but also will make a way for the students to study MBBS abroad. In this as well students will get daily live or recorded classes, doubt sessions by expert faculties, notes, and regular quizzes for their chosen courses.

In the last three years, Affinity Education has successfully helped several students to secure their seats in the best medical institutions in India and also has helped many to pursue MBBS abroad.

Affinity Education Online courses for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, are not just free but also come with the benefit of allowing students to learn them with their ease. Under the course, students will be able to obtain training from the subject experts, can ask their doubts, can easily enroll in the batches of their choice, can take regular quizzes, Mock tests, and detailed notes which will help students to understand better and to qualify for their desired exams.

For Affinity Education Online Courses, students reviewed it as one of the worth making educational investments. There were no complications faced during the online lectures. Also, the students' queries were sorted by the faculty, masterfully.

Accessing the courses was a struggle-free process. In case, any virtual lecture was missed by any student, it was accessible later, anytime. The reason that attracted students the most for these courses is that they are of no charge. Affinity Education is moving forward with the vision of providing free education to all without any discrimination in an era where these courses are unaffordable for many, on different platforms.

Through this initiative of Affinity Education students felt the best guided and helped. As per them, it is one of the safest and most trustworthy platforms to invest their time for IIT-JEE and NEET coaching.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

