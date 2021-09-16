Affinity Education conducts free counselling to NEET 2021 aspirants across several states

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/SRV Media): With the successful completion of NEET 2021, students are all pumped up for getting into their dream colleges. Affinity Education conducted free counselling for NEET 2021 aspirants across 50 NEET exam centres of Delhi NCR, Pune, Patna, Indore and other top places for MBBS in Abroad.

Parents were worried about the exam and the future of their children as this year witnessed a huge record of student registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Affinity Education's teams helped students on different exam centres of National Capital and nearby regions. Focussing on helping NEET aspirants to make career decisions, the team members of Affinity Education organized camps in different locations. Parents and students were enthusiastic about the counselling and asked questions about the future prospects, benefits and other relevant information related to studying MBBS Abroad.

Studying abroad is not a new concept in India, especially in medical education. Indian medical students have been going to Russia since 1980, with a steady rise in the number of Indian MBBS aspirants. Most of the parents at the counselling sessions were querying to study MBBS in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, as these countries are popular among Indian medical students.

Parents groups at the sessions had selective perspectives about studying MBBS Abroad. According to them, Chuvash State Medical University, Tver State Medical University, Crimea Federal University and 2 other Russian universities are best to study there as their relatives are studying there.

With an increasing competition for limited seats in government institute and expensive education at private medical colleges in India, a large number of students do not get a chance to study MBBS in India. On the other hand, countries like Russia, Ukraine, Philippines, and other neighboring nations have several medical universities.

These institutes have plenty of seats to offer and invite medical admissions of international students and hence pursuing MBBS from abroad is one of a top priority of a NEET aspirant. For studying MBBS abroad students just only need to qualify for the NEET exam and thus they are eligible.



The National Medical Commission (earlier, MCI) monitors medical education in India. It has given approval to selected universities of various countries. So now students can practice medicine in India after completion of their degree in abroad after successfully passing Foreign Medical Graduate Exam(FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations, twice a year.

The course duration in abroad is in between 5 to 6 years including entry-level position. The span to complete MBBS in India is 4 years and a half year of a preparation program under experienced specialists.

Now, FMGE will be replaced by the most awaited National Exit Test, also known as the NEXT Exam. The NEXT exam is an important part of the National Medical Commission Bill 2019. According to the bill, every MBBS student has to pass the NEXT Exam to get a medical degree irrespective of the university they studying either India or abroad.

The test score will also play a vital role to get admission in PG medical admission in India. The cohort of students completing their MBBS degree in 2022, are expected to be the maiden batch to appear in the exam but the decision regarding the exam is pending.

Countries abroad offer affordable fees and world-class infrastructure to pursue MBBS. Apart from the perks of being a global student, studying abroad also include a steady teacher-student ratio for focussed and detailed classes. Further, students also get access to hospitals for practical, laboratory for training and hostels for accommodation of international students.

