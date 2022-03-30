'Affordable Luxury' at its core, VCITI, A D2C Real Estate Development Firm, aims to raise their capacity to 15 million sq. ft

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Founded in 2021, VCITI has become a popular choice amongst new-age real estate buyers with its unique real estate solutions. VCITI provides a multitude of amenities and expertise from capital funding and preleased assets to luxury residential, land and commercial - all under one roof. With a substantial success record, VCITI aims to expand its capacity up to 15 million sq. ft. by 2023 and 50 million by 2025.

Based on a unique cost-plus markup model, VCITI offers luxurious yet affordable real-estate solutions for modern buyers. Working with the core philosophy of Trust, Transparency and Transformation, VCITI is committed to ensuring that clients get the best of the world-class expert services when they're looking for a new abode or a place of their dream, or both.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's exceptional growth and expansion plans, Jai Baid, CEO, of VCITI commented, "We truly believe in understanding our client's needs and catering to their dreams - the very fact that brings us to the forefront of the real estate market and a leading young player in Southern India. Unlike most players in the market, we offer an unbelievable proposition to our buyers, which enable them to buy their dream home at a competitive price which is approximately 25-40 per cent less than most developers in the space. This also leads to higher appreciation and profits to the consumer.

Baid, further added, "There are two main issues in Indian Real Estate Industry - Delay in Delivery and Inflated Pricing. We are committed to tackle these issues by offering complete transparency to our clients at every step of the transaction and undertaking stringent due diligence both financial and legal before taking a project on and so far, we have achieved excellence."

Commenting on the exponential consumer outreach, Tej Singh, VC & Director, VCITI said, "We understand the existing gaps in the real estate space and are optimistic that VCITI can bridge the same. With our work-in-progress tech platform and economical solutions, over 12,000 people have enquired about our developments in the last 9 months and approximately 2400 customers have experienced the products and brand offering. Additionally, 1200 buyers registered and have invested in our products totaling to 7.5 Lakh sq ft."

Associate Directors at VCITI - Parbin Singh, BhaskarPai, Rajath Gowda and Ranu Jaiswal commented, "VCITI aims to achieve sales milestone of expanding to 1.5 million sq. ft by 2023 AND 3-4 MILLION BY 2025. However, owing to its distinctive consumer approach and products, the brand has a long-term vision to achieve a capacity of 50 million sq. ft. in the next 5 years and on board 50,000 customers. VCITI continues to revolutionize and disrupt the real estate industry by implementing innovative technology. This ensures a hassle-free process of buying property, by employing block chain technology and D2C buying."

VCITI's unique brand offerings consist of two major sub-brands - Leased Assets and Inch2acres. While Leased Assets have simplified commercial real estate investment, Inch2acres will tokenize land using blockchain and will launch soon.



Key projects by VCITI:

* Revolution

* Freedom

* True Value

* AVON

* Leased Asset 1 & 2

* SENSATION

To know more, please visit: https://vciti.in/

