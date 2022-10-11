African Cricket Association lauds Toyam Industries Ltd efforts in concluding Africa Cup T20

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/GPRC): This has reference to a letter of appreciation received by Toyam Industries Limited (TIL) from the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) for TILs contribution to a successful 1st Edition of Africa Cup T20. This event marks TILs entry into the sport of Cricket, immediately after successfully conducting its 1st of its kind reality talent hunt (Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt) in MMA. The Africa Cup T20 was played from the 15th to the 22nd of September 2022, in Johannesburg South Africa.

The tournament was played by 8 associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana & Mozambique). Commenting on the development, Mr Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD - TIL ) said I am extremely elated to receive this letter of appreciation by none other than the African Cricket Association. Such appreciation only goes to reaffirm our faith in our execution capabilities, encouraging us to work more efficiently towards our goals.

Our long-term vision is to promote sports at grass root levels; be it cricket, MMA or any other sport that we would eventually venture into. With the event telecasted in more than 186 countries, 810 million viewers globally got a chance to see the cricket talent in these nations. In some of our earlier communications, we had explicitly mentioned our intent to promote the game of cricket not only in India but also worldwide.



The successful completion of the Africa Cup T20 underlines our maiden international foray into the sport of cricket. The learnings, we experienced, while conducting this event will go a long way in better execution of several domestic cricket events which are in pipeline. This is just the beginning. With the series of developments that we have witnessed over the last few days, I am super excited and hope to have an increased frequency of communication with shareholders".

Toyam Industries Limited (TIL) is the only publicly BSE & MSEI Listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports promotion and management. TIL successfully conducted the "Kumite-1 League," in the presence of legendary Mike Tyson, and is now implementing the league's vision through its reality TV show, "Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt."

Rajwada Cricket League is an expert association for T20 Cricket rivalry in India. It was started by the Kota District Cricket Association show in Kota in connection with the Rajasthan Cricket Association. The different players taking an interest in this cricket competition extend from players of International Cricket, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, IPL, Ranji Trophy and different other state and in addition locale cricket tournaments. The affirmed taking an interesting player incorporates Pankaj Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lopror, Nathu Singh, Khalil Ahmed, Ashok Menaria and Rajesh Bishnoi.

