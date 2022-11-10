After a 60 crore turnover, this financial year Suxus, the leading men's apparel brand, to open 420 stores by 2030 across South India

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): With a massive turnover of over 60 crores this year, Suxus, a household name in men's apparel in South India, has hit a major milestone.

Riding this new wave of success, Faizal Ahamed CM, the founder of the brand has geared his vision to open 420 new showrooms by 2030 in every district capital across the South Indian states, expanding the current base of 17 showrooms across major cities in Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Namakkal, Kanchipuram, Kumbakonam, Dindigul, Karur and many more.

Sharing his vision Ahamed said, "We have won the hearts of customers in Tamil Nadu, who have continued to share that love by increasing our sales with every passing year. In the effort to touch as many clients as we can, every single day Suxus strives to bring the best quality apparel at the most affordable prices. Taking our products to many more consumers, we have set out to conquer the South Indian market followed by an expansion plan to the north of India. With over 15 lacs direct customers in our database, and the robust expansion plan we are rolling out, we aim to not only be in prominent corners of the country but across the tier-two and tier-three cities, providing people with premium clothing options while being easy on the packet."

At age 17, in 2006, Faizal, with the aim to free his family from its debt-ridden finances, began Suxus as a small B2B (Business-to-Business) business, with a shoestring budget of 5 lacs. Owing to his business acumen the business flourished but as he planned to shift gears, from the B2B model to the B2C (Business-to-Customer) model, he faced a loss of over 1 crore.





On the brink of bankruptcy, the brand decided to hold a sale to clear off its stock in one of the stores it decided to close down. The sale, advertised through word of mouth and WhatsApp messages, was the turning point. Not only did the stock clear in no time but also the demand and customer footfall increased dramatically, leading to today's turnover of over 60 crores.

Behind the success of Suxus lies its prime strategy of a lean operational cost and debt-free business model, as well as a continuous commitment to excellence, as suggested by the brand name, Suxus, a witty twist on the word 'success'.

The raging popularity aside, the rollercoaster ride of the brand and its brand strategy has also grabbed academic curiosity. Many notable B-schools, such as the Jain School of Management, have started teaching the brand journey of Suxus as a case study. In addition to the case studies, the story of Ahamed's rise has gone viral on the internet via platforms such as Josh Talks where the entrepreneur himself narrates the tale. Ahamed's story has not only inspired many but also turned him into a popular motivational speaker and entrepreneurship mentor.

Having created a market worth 25000 crores along with a sharp focus to create a strong franchise, Suxus is on its way to being one of the leaders in the garments business.

