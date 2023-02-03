After Amul hikes milk prices, Mother Dairy says "keeping close watch" on the situation

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Mother Dairy on Friday expressed concern over low milk procurement and said the prevailing situation of fodder shortage and other factors have forced raw milk prices to remain high.

"The current milk availability scenario, fodder shortage and other factors have led to lower milk procurement during the ongoing flush season, forcing the raw milk prices to remain high, which has also been widely reported in the media. Having said that, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and will take a call as the situation warrants," said a Mother Dairy spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson added the dairy products retailer is keeping a "close watch" on the situation and will take a call as the situation warrants.

This comes after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Friday hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants.



"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420.

In the latest, Mother Dairy raised the price of its full cream milk offerings from Rs 64 per litre to Rs 66 per litre in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in late 2022.

It was the fifth upward revision in milk prices, an essential food item, in 2022. The earlier revisions were done in March, August, October, and November.

"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated. The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over last year due to higher input costs, heatwave conditions, etc," it had then said. (ANI)

