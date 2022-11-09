After much loved Babli Bouncer, Madhur Bhandarkar comes back with gritty 'India Lockdown'

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who won his Fifth National Award for co-producing Bengali film Avijatrik is over the moon with the overwhelming response for his directorial Babli Bouncer. The film starring Tamannah Bhatia that premiered on Disney Hotstar last month, was in trending in its release week and was in the top ten list of most watched originals last week few weeks back according to Oxmax.

The filmmaker comes back with India Lockdown, a hard hitting film that will showcase the plight of people amidst lockdown during the 1st wave of the pandemic in 2020.

The film starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra and Prakash Belawadi among others is releasing on Dec 2.



It's backed by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar's Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain's P J Motions Pictures.

Says the filmmaker, "There is no better reward than your work being liked and recognised by audiences and critics. I am happy with all the love people have responded with; my social media timeline is flooded with messages from people all across the country who saw the family entertainer Babli Bouncer. I hope we get the same love for India Lockdown too."

Ask him if he would have liked the films to release in theatres. Bhandarkar says, "Babli Bouncer was conceived with Disney Hotstar and Junglee Pictures as an OTT film. Even for India Lockdown, we knew this would be the root we will take. Both the films were shot during the pandemic with all protocols and restrictions in place."

India Lockdown premieres on Zee5 on December 2.

