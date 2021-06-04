After supporting 1200+ people during COVID-19, Impetus now vaccinates all its employees and their family members

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies has been standing strong with its people and their families since the time pandemic hit India. Since the past year, Impetus has supported 1200+ employees and their family members in the fight against COVID-19.

From regular well-being to arranging expert sessions, facilitating medicine availability, hospital beds, ICU and oxygen availability, doorstep hygienically cooked and eco-friendly packed food delivery to infected employees and their families, Impetus took great care and helped with a speedy recovery and provided emotional support.

A 100+ team of administration staff and volunteers also called "Super 100" COVID Warriors, has been behind providing such great support across locations.



Impetus is now on a mission to vaccinate all its employees and their family members and organize and sponsor vaccinations against COVID-19. The vaccination camps are being organized in their office premises and partner hospitals based on feasibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President - Operations & Human Empowerment Group, added, "Pandemic or no pandemic, we will always stand by our people and their needs. Our initiatives are to ensure the safety and well-being of employees, their family members, and the community."

With a motto to #MakeADifference, the company has been regularly coming up with all possible ways to support its employees, families, and society.

