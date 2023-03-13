After tremendous response at Busan, IFFK and Palm Springs, film Max, Min and Meowzaki receives overwhelming response at its first screening in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/PNN): On the heels of a dream festival run, advertising maverick and acclaimed filmmaker N Padmakumar's feature film Max, Min and Meowzaki is set to release in India soon. A screening held yesterday in Mumbai, attended by a houseful of audience, saw overwhelming response. Produced by power couple Samiksha and Shael Oswal of SSO Productions, the feel-good romantic drama features an eclectic and award-winning ensemble cast led by Siddharth Menon, Mandira Bedi, Adil Hussain, Vidhatri Bandi and Medha Shankar along with veteran actors Nasser and Nafisa Ali in pivotal roles.

Manoj Bajpayee came to wish the cast and crew. Others apart from the film's team, present were Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, Satyadeep Mishra and Shraddha Musale to name a few.

The film revolves around fur-allergic Max who has recently been dumped by his long-term girlfriend Min, and how he discovers the true meaning of family, friendship and love while caring for their cat Moewzaki. Playing an invisible part in all this is Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese filmmaker, whose films fuel Max's romantic idealism, and whom their cat is named after.



Prior to this, Padmakumar, or Paddy as he is fondly known in the industry, wrote, shot and directed his much-acclaimed debut feature A Billion Colour Story (2016) and a popular show Thinkistan. Talking about Max, Min and Meowzaki, he shares, "I decided to make a film that would make people smile - a sweet coming-of-age story that starts off with a young boy and a girl breaking up, and traverses a multi-generational family that explores different points of views, especially the father-son relationship. Today there is a global conversation about healing intergenerational trauma and I've tried to explore that within my film in an honest and simple way."

While it is the first film produced together by pop singer and entrepreneur Shael and well-known actress-director Samiksha under their banner SSO Productions, they consider it a very natural progression of their combined creativity. Excited about their transition from singing and acting to production, the dynamic duo says "both of us are artists at heart and have always been drawn to stories about human relationships, Max, Min and Meowzaki is all heart, a perfect film for us to start our journey as producers".

Talking about the response at the screening Samiksha said, "we know it's a good film but when there is a positive response unanimously, it restores your faith in good content. Everyone loved the film and we are now hoping the audience will love it as much when the film releases."

