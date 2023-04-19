Agaram Public School has set an Elite World Record in Public Speaking Marathon with 257 participants for 28 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsReach): Agaram Public School, located in Dharapuram, Tiruppur District, is affiliated with the CBSE and has a commendable track record of 11 years of academic excellence, providing quality education to students, and ensuring their holistic development. The school is committed to nurturing its students in a safe and secure environment, making it one of the most sought-after schools in the region. The school provides an environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and intellectual curiosity among students, preparing them to face challenges in the future. The teachers are committed to providing a learning experience that extends beyond the classrooms and walls of the school. The school's focus on LSRW skills ensures that students are prepared to face the challenges of the real world.

The school has achieved a never-before-seen world record on April 15, 2023 by organizing a 28 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds non-stop public speaking marathon on diverse topics. Over 257 speakers addressed the audience on over 257 different subjects, resulting in an incredible 28 hours of non-stop public speeches. This event has set a new benchmark in creating a world record in the title "Longest Public Speaking Marathon by a Team" certified by Elite World Records.

Gnanapandithan Muthusamy, Principal, proudly stated that, I am extremely proud of our students for achieving a first-of-its-kind world record with the 28 hours of non-stop speech marathon. This event was a remarkable display of the hard work, dedication, co-ordination and talent of our students, and it has truly set a new benchmark for excellence in education.This event not only showcased their oratory skills but also their passion for learning and their commitment to making a positive impact in the world.I am especially proud of the fact that this event was organized by our students themselves, with the support and guidance of our faculty and staff. This is a clear demonstration of their leadership skills and their ability to take charge and make things happen. We believe in providing a well-rounded education that promotes the holistic development of our students, and this event is a perfect example of that. I have no doubt that our students will continue to make us proud in the future and will go on to achieve even greater things. This is just the beginning, and I am excited to see what the future holds for our exceptional students, he further added.

Ameet.K.Hingorani, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, detailed that, People fear Speaking in Public even more than they fear snakes, cockroaches or even death. At the same time, Public Speaking is one of the most important skill a child can learn for his/her future prospects. Recognising this, Agaram Public School imparted Public Speaking Training to 300 plus students. And then the school provided them all a platform in the form of a World Record to showcase their skills. Children right from Grade I to Grade XII spoke on a variety of topics from General Interest to Automobile, Technology, Soft Skills, Nature, Science, Sports, etc. The huge efforts in planning the event and executing it to perfection was a delight to watch. Elite World Records(USA), heartly congratulates the Principal, Management, Staff and all students for their tremendous effort, zeal and passion, he further detailed.





Dr Satyasree Gupta, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, detailed that, I am delighted to say that it was truly a remarkable and unforgettable experience. The dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm displayed by the students, faculty, and staff of Agaram Public School was truly inspiring and a testament to their commitment to excellence in education. What impressed me most about the event was the level of engagement and enthusiasm shown by the students, both as speakers and as audience members. The atmosphere was electric, and it was clear that the students were fully invested in the event and were passionate about the topics they were discussing.I believe that events like the non-stop speech marathon are crucial in promoting the all-round development of students. As the Senior Adjudicator of Elite World Records, I am happy to certify this event as a new world record and I would like to extend my congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff of Agaram Public School for setting a new world record, she further stated.

The event was a true testament to the school's commitment to excellence in education and its dedication to fostering the all-around development of its students. The success of the event is sure to inspire and motivate students and educators from all over the world to push the boundaries of what is possible and strive for excellence in their respective fields.

The event was witnessed by the School Management, and a huge gathering gave a big round of applause for the incredible achievement.

