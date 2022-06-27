Agarwal Packers and Movers - DRS Group announces partnership with Movie Sherdil

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): India's leading logistics company Agarwal Packers and Movers - DRS Group, has announced its partnership with the movie 'Sherdil' starring Pankaj Tripathi.

The company has launched a new video campaign, "Bharat Ka Bharosa - Bade Bhaiya," presenting Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group as the most reliable logistic services partner.

The movie Sherdil describes the Pilibhit saga, covering the 2017 controversy where the government promised INR 10 lakh to the victims of man-animal conflict. The movie features Pankaj Tripathi as the protagonist named Gangaram, a simple village man, who wants to sacrifice himself so that his family can receive compensation.



Commenting on the partnership Dayanand Agarwal, Founder - Agarwal Packers and Movers - DRS Group, said, "We are proud to associate ourselves with Sherdil. The message we wish to drive through this partnership is that just like Gangaram, Agarwal Packers and Movers - DRS Group is a trustworthy partner when it comes to logistics.

Pankaj Tripathi, in the video promo, conveys how Agarwal Packers and Movers - Bade Bhaiya is the original packers and movers and is a reliable and trustworthy logistics partner. The company ensures this by making home relocation frictionless with specially designed vehicles to move cars, pets, furniture, and plants, along with other household items, in one go.

'Bade Bhaiya', Dayanand Agarwal, originally started Agarwal Packers and Movers in 1984. Starting with a single Logistics Van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader's vision and brought about innovative solutions in the relocation business. Today, Bade Bhaiya has become the original, reliable partner in the home services and shifting market, with 1600+ locations across India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

