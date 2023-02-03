Agate9 Bistro a multi-cuisine restaurant is the new attraction in Dubai by chef Rakesh Talwar

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/ATK): Agate9 Bistro, located in the heart of JLT, boasts a waterside lake view and serves up some of the best Mexican, Asian, and international cuisines, as well as Indo-Chinese, in Dubai.

Agate9 Bistro is founded by The founders of Golden Aura DMCC. Since the very first day, when the founders got together to discuss the kind of business they were looking at, it was evident that Agate9 Bistro would be bringing some of the best Indian and Indo-Chinese street food to Dubai. Agate9 Bistro offers both dine-in service and delivery (in the latter case, you may expect to receive Indian and Indo-Chinese street food). Outdoor, private, and yacht party catering are just a few niches we plan to operate.

Although the decor at this popular modern Indo-Chinese eatery near Palm Jumeirah is fresh and trendy, the brilliantly imaginative, fine dining dishes that have made Agate9 Bistro popularity have remained unchanged. The menu is just as crowd-pleasing, with selections including Handmade Kebab, Noodles, and Chicken lollipop, as well as sweets and a section dedicated to dishes prepared from local, sustainably sourced products. You can fit 90+ people in Agate9's comfortable chairs while taking in the breathtaking view of the lake. It's a great spot to hang out with loved ones and reminisce.

Regarding Our Restaurant

Theophrastus, a Greek philosopher and scientist named the stone "agate" after finding it on the banks of the Dirillo River in Sicily. The restaurant, which overlooks Dubai Lake at the Jumeirah Lake Towers, features a postmodern design that brings the complexity and majesty of Agate stone into the present day. Each diner will experience a zen-like frame of mind as they peruse the restaurant's exquisite menu and indulge in the delectable delicacies that complement the restaurant's casual, relaxed vibe.



Our Head chef

World-renowned chef Rakesh Talwar serves as the Patron Chef for 14 different eateries around the globe.

He has worked in the hospitality industry for 30 years, during which time he has become an expert in various cuisines. His passion lies in engineering, designing, and developing food and drink, and he enjoys taking guests on a never-ending tour of the world's flavours. Joined the board of directors for the Qatar Culinary Professional Association (QCP). Celebrity chef and restaurateur Rakesh Talwar has worked in many different areas of the hospitality industry. Aside from New York and Singapore, he also spent time in Dubai as part of his culinary career. He is the proprietor of The Spare Kitchen, a popular eatery in Juhu that is consistently named one of the cities of Mumbai's top ten eateries.

Whether it's our well-dressed, friendly, and hospitable staff or our world-renowned chef Rakesh Talwar and his daily propensity to concoct new culinary delights, everything here is top-notch. The modest but varied menu arrives in a bright whirlwind, leaving diners wild with excitement thanks to the dynamic spirit of fusion and inventiveness. And now he's here at Agate9 Bistro to excite your taste buds with the finest cuisine they can provide.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

