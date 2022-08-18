Agatsa announces Bharat Watch, a smartwatch for every Indian

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): In a big boost to Make In India and an important step towards making India an electronics manufacturing hub, Agatsa has joined hands with Goodify and others to come up with a smartwatch designed and manufactured in India. The announcement was made on the momentous occasion of the 76th Independence Day, which was celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Bharat Watch will be the first Made in India health-focused smartwatch with pro-grade touch-based ECG and other pathbreaking features. The affordable and innovative gadget has been designed and manufactured in India by Agatsa, the makers of the world's smallest ECG SanketLife, in partnership with Goodify and serial entrepreneur turned venture capitalist Abhinay Tandon.

"We look forward to providing Indian consumers with quality and affordable digital watches proudly made with love in India. We already provide digital health solutions to over five countries in easy-to-use small form factor devices. By putting these innovations in a watch, we plan to make it possible for the masses to have access to our groundbreaking health-tech innovations. We are happy to join forces with seasoned players like Goodify and Abhinay Tandon to take Bharat Watch to every Indian household," said Rahul Rastogi, CEO and Co-Founder of Agatsa.



The development of the Bharat Watch is a big step toward positioning India as a major electronics manufacturing hub and will give a major boost to the multi-billion wearable industry, which is still at a nascent stage in the country. It is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for making India Atma Nirbhar.

"We have always focussed on bringing out the best of Indian entrepreneurial spirit in our humble way. Post pandemic, there is a big focus on health and wellness, and we feel the time is ripe for every Indian to have the power of Digital India on their hand to proactively make data-driven health choices and make it a central hub for music, social interactions and updates. There is a need for an affordable and vernacular focussed smart device, and there is no one better than Agatsa to make this happen," said Abhinay Tandon.

Agatsa will start producing the Bharat Watch at its Noida and AMTZ, Vizag plant. It will be available for pre-order from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

