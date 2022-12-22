"Age is never a barrier when you have the right vision" Says 16-year-old serial entrepreneur Aradhya Bhartiya

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/GPRC): When somebody tells you that a teenager can build an empire on his own, you would find that hard to believe. However, that's exactly what Aradhya Bhartiya has managed to achieve. The 16-year-old boy from New Delhi, who studies at the reputed Delhi Public School R.K.Puram in the city, has become a serial entrepreneur at this young age. His journey has served as an inspiration to all those young individuals who have an entrepreneurial mindset and want to create a scalable business out of innovative ideas.

Aradhya knew that to become a successful entrepreneur one has to work towards filling a gap in the market. He realized there was a dearth of 'iced-out' jewellery in India. He figured out that not everyone can afford an expensive chain to mimic their idols in the hip-hop culture. He decided to make such jewellery available at an affordable price while ensuring that no compromises are made on the quality front. This idea gave birth to Void Inc., a company that was launched just a couple of months ago and has become profitable in a very short span of time.

When asked whether his age ever came in the way of his success, Aradhya replies, "Age is never a barrier when you have the right vision. In fact, when you are young, you are brimming with new ideas all the time and are willing to take calculated risks. As an entrepreneur, you should not be afraid to take risks. Just create a safety net and jump on it to execute all the unique ideas you have. If you have a great idea right now, you shouldn't wait for a few more years to work on it. If somebody else comes up with the same idea or solution a year later, you will be at a loss."



Though Aradhya is just 16 years old, his vision belies his age. He has the kind of maturity that you expect from an older, seasoned entrepreneur. After tasting great success with a business venture, one would expect an entrepreneur to enjoy the fruits of his hard work. Aradhya, however, had another plan and he wanted to execute it as soon as possible.

Aradhya is all set to launch a new brand called Elation India in January 2023. The brand has been designed to revolutionize the candle and cosmetic business in India and take it in a new direction. The brand will offer a variety of products manufactured using proprietary blends and formulations. The product line-up of the brand includes organic shea body butter, fuller's earth, face masks, scented soy wax candles, under-eye gels and many other products the details of which shall be revealed soon.

Talking about the tag of being a 'serial entrepreneur', Aradhya says, "I never aimed to become a serial entrepreneur. These are just tags which people associate you with. What I was sure about is that if I came across a feasible idea, I would immediately start the process of executing it. As an entrepreneur, I want to explore different industries and try my hand at anything that interests or excites me. An entrepreneur should not be bound by any restrictions. However, before you step into a new industry or sector, you must do adequate research on it."

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Aradhya has always had a keen interest in doing things that would bring positive change in society. When the world grappled with the Covid-19 situation, Aradhya, along with his mother, set up an NGO called Vision Unlimited. This NGO was set up with the goal to help children who lack sufficient education or food. Vision Unlimited has now expanded to 3 schools with over 300 children studying under them. By becoming a successful serial entrepreneur and philanthropist at the age of 16, Aradhya has proved that no dream is unattainable if you are willing to work for it.

