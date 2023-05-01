Agri dept, NABARD organise awareness programme for bankers, other stakeholders in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture of Jammu in collaboration with NABARD on Monday organised one-day 'Awareness Programme for Bankers and Other Stakeholders' on financing and bank credit to farmers' producer organisations (FPOs) at Kisan Ghar Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, was chief guest on the occasion.

NABARD Deputy General Manager Anamika, gave a detailed presentation about FPO and its status in Jammu and Kashmir besides other relevant issues and challenges.

While taking details regarding the awareness programme for sensitisation of banks with regard to financing FPOs, the ACS said that a uniform policy to be framed up approved by JKUT and be adopted by all banks comprising process of opening of account, compliance of FPOs, documentations, credit guarantee process, scale of finance, etc, as per guidelines of NABARD, GoI.

The ACS also asked the concerned authorities and stakeholders that credit should be enhanced and extended to every FPO in a hassle-free manner. He also asked them to expedite the documentation process, besides related issues as per guidelines.



He asked the local banks to scale up their efforts for understanding of FPOs guidelines and its implementation so the majority of FPOs can approach local banks for availing finance and benefit from various components of central sector scheme (CSS) for FPOs.

NABKISAN Senior Assistant Vice-President Mahmood Hussain briefed about their activities on FPO financing and procedure availing credit guarantee from NABSanrakshan.

The representatives of different banks and other stakeholders also briefed about pre requisites for FPO account opening and FPO financing besides issues being faced by banks in financing FPOs.

Director of agriculture briefed and highlighted the activities of the department in respect of FPOs. The members of FPOs also raised issues being faced by them during financing of FPOs.

Among others, Jammu APD Director K K Sharma; Jammu Horticulture Director Ram Sevak; Jammu CAD R S Tara; Agro Director Arun Manhas; representatives of banks, stakeholders, members of FPOs were also present during the programme. (ANI)

