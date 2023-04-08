Agribond rapidly connects over 10 lakh farmers in Gujarat in 6 months, aims to expand nationwide to connect 10 crore farmers by 2030

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): Agribond, a unique agritech platform, has rapidly connected over 1 million farmers in Gujarat in just 6 months, and is now aiming to expand nationwide to link 10 crore farmers by 2030. Agribond has transformed the way farmers access agricultural information and resources.

By empowering farmers with knowledge and resources, Agribond is helping to create a more prosperous and socially respected community of farmers. The company's success in Gujarat is just the beginning as they aim to expand their impact nationwide by connecting and educating 10 crore farmers in India by 2030.

Anil Patel, the backbone of Agribond, deeply understands the problems and feelings of farmers.

Agribond is an all-on-one agritech platform where farmers can get right information and no-cost agri training from verified agri experts, and they can also get connected to agri input brands from heart to heart. Agribond's education-driven approach to agriculture is driving progress and upskilling farmers in many ways, and its success in Gujarat has been achieved by building trust with farmers and delivering verified solutions to overcome their unique challenges.

Farming in India is a noble profession but comes with its own set of unique problems such as lack of access to right information and high-quality inputs, and a lack of encouragement for education. Agribond aims to solve these issues with its multiple verticals, such as Krushi Mahiti, Khedut Taleem, Pahela Jaano, Pachhi Kharido, and Puchho Prashna.





Krushi Mahiti is our knowledge section where we share blogs resolving ongoing farming challenges. Khedut Taleem provides agri training at no cost. Pahela Jaano, Pachhi Kharido guides farmers towards right agri inputs and connects them with brands from heart to heart. If these don't solve their issues, Puchho Prashna will help farmers contact our verified agri experts for no-cost consultations. And now, to encourage more learning, we launched Krushi Prashnottari - Aapo Jawab, Jito Inaam, in which farmers are rewarded for their right answers to agri contests.

The verified agri experts consult with 100-150 farmers every day, providing timely and accurate advice to help farmers solve problems and make informed decisions. The service is available on both the website and the app, which is available in the Gujarati language to ensure no language barriers.

Khedut Taleem offers practical knowledge to farmers that they can apply to their farms, helping them to improve their yield and profitability. In just 3 months, over 10,000 farmers have taken the course. Certificates and attractive prizes are awarded to farmers who receive A+ grades in the exam, and lucky names are drawn from this group to receive a 5-gram gold coin. 1280 farmers have scored an A grade and 156 have scored an A+ grade on the exams. 2 lucky farmers have even had the fortunate chance to win the 5-gram gold coins.

Agribond's only aim is to make farming more prosperous, and its efforts are helping to create a more sustainable and profitable agricultural industry that benefits farmers, their communities, and the country as a whole.

Agribond is a beacon of hope for the future of agriculture in India. For more information, visit - www.agribond.in

