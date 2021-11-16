Agriwise strengthens its leadership team with CFO appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Agriwise Finserv Limited, India's leading agri-financing (NBFC) company, today announced the appointment of Kalpesh Ojha as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The senior-level appointment is to strengthen its leadership team further, focusing on corporate governance, risk diligence, and professional management.

In addition, he will closely work with the executive team members to implement the firm's strategy to achieve business expansion and profitable growth. The company provides lending services to key stakeholders of India's agricultural value chain.



Kalpesh Ojha, as the Chief Financial Officer, will be responsible for the company's overall financial and lending functions. Alongside regular accountancy, taxation and regulatory compliance, he will lead the NBFC's efforts in fundraising, deployment and expansion of its loan portfolio.



An experienced finance professional, Kalpesh Ojha has over two decades of varied work experience in the finance and fintech sector; he was the Chief Financial Officer of UGRO Capital in his last assignment. He has held senior positions in financial services companies such as Reliance Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Shriram Transport and Aspire Home Finance during his illustrious career. Kalpesh brings strategic leadership competencies for the overall finance, technology and investor relations function.





Mr Amith Agarwal, Founder Promoter & Non-Executive Director, Agriwise, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directions, I welcome Kalpesh Ojha, an accomplished professional, as part of our senior leadership team. As the CFO, he will bring a renewed direction to the company's operations as we pivot towards a digital lending platform. Over a period of time, we look forward to him taking up a larger as the company fast-tracks its growth trajectory."



On his joining, Kalpesh Ojha, CFO, Agriwise, said, "I am excited to join Agriwise, one of India's unique rural focussed NBFC's in its growth trajectory. I look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team to fasten the company's strategic growth and tech-driven lending initiatives as also work closely with our various partner banks and financial institutions for fundraising requirements."



Kalpesh Ojha has joined Agriwise Finserv Limited in Oct 2021 and is based out of Mumbai.

