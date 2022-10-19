AhaGuru celebrates Young Achievers - An inspirational event for students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hard-won victories deserve to be celebrated.

After putting in months and years of dedicated hard-work with a single-minded goal, it was finally celebration time for the 300+ AhaGuru students, who have achieved spectacular success in their CBSE Board Exams, IIT JEE and NEET.

In appreciation of these top performers, AhaGuru, one of the most popular Edtech institutions among students, held a Felicitation Event on Sunday, October 16 at Chennai.

Dr Balaji Sampath, Founder of AhaGuru and renowned Physics and Math teacher, said, "These students have achieved great success, and have made their teachers and parents immensely proud." Over the years, Dr Balaji Sampath has helped thousands of students to learn concepts deeply, and successfully crack competitive exams.

He added, "Our teaching methodologies focus on ensuring that students build confidence and are able to realize their full potential. It's really heartening to see this approach lead to students' success year after year."



"Due to the pandemic situation, we were unable to hold the event for the past two years. So, now we took the opportunity to honour all our best-performing students from 2019 to 2022," said Prof. Gomathi, Co-Founder and CEO of AhaGuru. Prof. Gomathi has recently been featured as CXO Outlook's '10 Most Inspiring Women in India 2022'. "Every student is important to us," she emphasized. "So, we don't believe in publishing our toppers' photographs in full-page advertisements. Still, these children deserve to be specially honoured for their achievements, and hence we decided to hold this event."

The air at the event venue, P.S Higher Secondary School Auditorium, Chennai, was filled with youthful energy, as the excited students and their proud parents gathered to receive their certificates and trophies. Many students and parents spoke about their AhaGuru learning journey and inspiring experiences in the classes. "These teachers are simply awesome. From the beginning, they were a great inspiration for me," says Anirvin Srivatsan, who has been with AhaGuru since Class 9, and has cleared JEE Advanced this year. Aruna, a Math teacher from Vizag, whose son Savithru has cleared NEET and is all set to join AIIMS Mangalagiri, said, "What I most like about AhaGuru is the importance the teachers give to conceptual learning. My son scored 660 marks and the main reason for that is because he thoroughly enjoyed the learning process," she asserted.

The faculty and mentor team of AhaGuru bid a fond farewell to the outgoing students as they head off to India's most prestigious institutions to pursue their dreams. Like many of their seniors in IITs, NITs and in prominent medical colleges across India, all the students said that they were sure that they would continue to share a close bond with their beloved AhaGuru teachers and mentors.

As Prof. Gomathi summed it up, "They came in as small children, each with their own unique learning needs. Now, they are leaving us as young adults, fully prepared to confidently face what lies ahead. However, our relationship with these students has been built for life. We are glad that we were able to give them a strong foundation, and I am sure they will reach great heights. Thank you, dear students, for making us proud and we wish you all a glorious future."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

