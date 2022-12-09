AhaGuru JEE Mains Crash Course - Add Power to Your Final Preparation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Most often, it's the final push, the dedicated last-minute surge that produces the best results in any arena. It's particularly true in the field of competitive exams, especially the IIT JEE where nearly 1.5 million contestants battle it out for the few thousand available seats. Every one of these students know that preparation is the key to success and they do prepare to the best of their abilities.

However, it's a proven fact that the most successful students are really the ones who follow a systematic regimen of revision - revisiting the topics, brushing up on their concepts and enhancing their problem-solving skills through consistent practice. It is to empower every such student with a comprehensive and impactful Quick Revision Program that AhaGuru came up with the JEE Mains Crash Course for IIT JEE aspirants.

"Whether you're a Class 12 student appearing for JEE Mains the first time or a repeater determined to ace the exam this time, this course will keep you in a maximum state of readiness in just 3 months."

Designed By Experts for Maximum Impact

The AhaGuru JEE Mains Crash Course has been designed by India's Best Physics, Maths and Chemistry teachers after in-depth research and a thorough understanding of the students' learning abilities. Says Gomathi, the Co-Founder and CEO of AhaGuru, "This Crash Course is a result of the collective effort of distinguished experts who have successfully guided thousands of students to realize their ambition of getting into prestigious institutes like IIT" and adds, "Students who wish to fast track their JEE preparation with a thorough revision of the topics and concepts will find the course immensely supportive of their learning goals".

Strong Points of AhaGuru LIVE JEE Mains Crash Course

The Crash Course consists of 73 LIVE Interactive Sessions by India's Best Teachers, 750 practice problems with Video Solutions and 6 Mock Tests & Model Exams. Dr Balaji Sampath, the Founder of AhaGuru and the brain behind the course says that, "The course comprehensively covers every mandatory aspect that a JEE Mains aspirant needs to boost the final phase of preparation. From fortifying the concept understanding, instant clearing of doubts and enhancing the applied problem-solving skills through rigorous practice, the course is structured to provide the much-needed impetus to the exam preparation in a relatively short time."

Top Reasons to Enroll in AhaGuru LIVE JEE Crash Course

- Quick Revision of Primary Concepts & Topics in Shortest Possible Time

- The Fastest Way to Clear All Your Doubts with India's Best Teachers

- Useful Short-Cuts & Proven Techniques from JEE Experts

- Increased Speed & Accuracy in Problem-Solving

- Exam Tips to Overcome Common Challenges & Optimize Time



- Mock Tests to Gauge & Maximize Exam Performance

Join the AhaGuru LIVE JEE Mains Crash Course Only If

The structure of the course which is designed as a Quick Revision Program demands that the Student has already started preparing for JEE Mains at least in the past one year and has some basic understanding of the topics and concepts. The objective of the course is to provide the much-needed momentum to the student's last minute preparations "As these courses are of a short duration of just 3 months, there will be simply no time to start from the basics," says Gomathi. "Children who are just starting their JEE preparation are advised not to take up this course...or any crash course because they wouldn't be of any use," she advises.

At the same time, she assures that for students already in the preparation mode, this course can work wonders." As the main focus is on understanding concepts better, problem-solving and clearing doubts, this makes it the ideal course for Class 12 students and repeaters who are already familiar with the concepts and topics but need an intense revision of the overall curriculum," she says.

Student Shares His Experience of the Course

Raghav, a Chennai student who enrolled in the course and cleared JEE Mains in 2021 vouches, "I had enrolled in another reputed institute for JEE coaching but as the exam date neared felt that my understanding of the concepts was not sufficient. Many of my doubts were still unclear. Thanks to my friend's advice, I took the JEE Mains Crash Course of AhaGuru and it had everything that I needed, the best teachers, instant doubt clearing, practical approach to understand and apply concepts and some innovative problem-solving techniques. My parents were pleasantly surprised at my confidence levels by the time the exam approached".

JEE Mains Crash Course Details & Requirements

The course has commenced on the 7th of December 2022, and is now open to all JEE Mains aspirants.

To enroll visit https://www.ahaguru.com/jee-live-crashcourse.

This crash course also offers the flexibility to choose a specific subject - Physics, Chemistry or Biology - in which students feel a powerful boost is necessary to their preparations. Students have to diligently dedicate the time asked of them, regularly attend online classes and complete all the practice exercises, tests and mock exams without fail.

As Dr Balaji Sampath sums it up, "This course is the right choice for serious and hard-working students who are already preparing to crack JEE Mains and are aware of the concepts, yet need a quick and powerful revision from JEE experts. It's the perfect learning solution for those who are already on the track and need a final spirited dash to reach the finish line." If you've done the start, then you can be absolutely sure that AhaGuru LIVE JEE Mains Crash Course will reward you with the desired finish to your goal.

It's never too late if you are determined to crack JEE Mains. Enroll here https://www.ahaguru.com/jee-live-crashcourse

For any queries, please write to study@ahaguru.com

