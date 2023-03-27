Ahead of IPL, Jio introduces new plan for uninterrupted streaming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Jio has announced a new home broadband "Back-up Plan", which will enable uninterrupted streaming, and importantly the upcoming edition of IPL starting March 31 and other live sports.

Users will get a choice to upgrade the speed (from 10-30 /100 Mbps) as and when they need it, with one, two, and seven-day options.

This plan is expected to help homes with an unreliable broadband connection, by providing a round-the-corner reliable, always-on backup connectivity, besides acting as a catalyst for the unconnected homes.

"As India's largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer's need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes," a Jio spokesperson said.





"This new concept of a back-up connection allows homes to have alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price. Customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher speeds, upon realization of the immense benefits of such value connections."

Separately, Reliance Jio's high-speed 5G service coverage has crossed 400 cities in India.

Jio plans that by December 2023 it will cover every town/city in the country.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022 onwards. (ANI)

