Ahmedabad to host 'Rakshak-Ek Shaam Gujarat Police Ke Naam'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad will host a unique programme dedicated to Gujarat police titled 'Rakshak - Ek Shaam Gujarat Police Ke Naam' at the Karnavati Club on February 25. It is the first-of-its-kind event being organised to recognise the dedication of the Gujarat police force.

Himachal Pradesh Police's famous band, "Harmony of the Pines", will perform at the event to lift the spirits of the Gujarat police personnel. The evening will be further lit up with the presence of the noted artists and singers from the Gujarati film industry and Bollywood to salute the selfless services of the state police force.

The special event is being organised by Shri Sai Women and Children Welfare Trust, Sarjan--The Spark and Karnavati Club to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event is supported by the Dinesh Chandra Agarwal group, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Government of Gujarat, and the Home Ministry of Gujarat, Gujarat State Song and Drama Academy.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be the chief guest at the event. Other special guests include Gujarat Industry Minister Balwantsinh Rajput, Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Member of Parliament (MP) Narhari Amin and other dignitaries.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order), IPS Narsimha Komar, additional police commissioner (sector-1), Ahmedabad, IPS Niraj Badgujar, Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone-7), IPS Bhagirathsinh Jadeja will remain present as part of the police committee of the event.

About 36 districts and four police commissionerates of Gujarat have been covered in the programme. Police officers from each district and commissionerates will be felicitated with medals and certificates at the event to recognise their excellent service and laud their efforts.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

