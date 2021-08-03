AI-Based BoxSoccer training and app launched for Football enthusiasts / players

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): Box Soccer a complete technical development Program that comes in a BOX was launched at AB Plaza, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi by Adil Rai, Founder BoxSoccer.

Box Soccer is about building a football-playing culture by giving amateur players access to broadcast-level content of their gameplay, driven by AI Technology, BoxSoccer aims to create a platform for recognition for talented amateur players.

People present at the launch were Hemant Sharma, Director AB Plaza, Archis Patil, a footballer and freestyler with four world records to his name, and Shruti Sinha, a famous Indian dancer, choreographer, model, and actress who was seen in "MTV Roadies Xtreme".

BOXSOCCER is intended to be a community for amateur sports players and facility Providers. Through their Product (App + Camera), they aim to provide a platform for recognition for players, through which they can be recognized for their talent by their peers.

For Facility providers, they want to enable contact creation to help in their Marketing efforts as well as in opening new revenue streams for their facilities.



The BOXSOCCER Mobile App is integrated with Automated AI Based cameras which are deployed at the Partner facility. These cameras automatically "follow the ball" / Pattern of play and give players the ability to create and capture their gameplay in Broadcast quality

Adil Rai, Founder BoxSoccer says "We are doing our part in creating an amateur sports ecosystem which serves the need of the different stakeholders, i.e. The players, facility providers, etc. With regards to Football, in particular, we feel that there's huge untapped potential in India and we want to help in transforming the football playing culture in the Country. There are talented everyday players playing at the amateur level, but there are few avenues for recognition of such talent. We want to give these players the avenue to stand out and get recognized by like-minded players from the country"

He further adds, "We want to work with facility providers, who are a very important component of the sports ecosystem in India, to open new revenue streams by monetizing the content generated on the platform"

Hemant Sharma, Director AB Plaza, says amateur Players have never had the opportunity to watch and review their gameplay in Broadcast quality. This type of technology has typically been associated with the Elite / Professional game.

With Box Soccer, one just has to follow a few simple steps to register on the app and their game content is delivered directly on it. In the age of social media, they can potentially share their content from Box Soccer to the wider social media to share with their family/ friends, etc.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

