AI-powered Global Job Portal becomes the One stop solution for all the Recruitment needs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI/ATK): Techfynder is an AI-powered job board platform that enables organisations to source and employ global talent directly. We provide businesses with a simplified hiring solution, allowing them to focus on long-term growth and company operations. For job seekers, we link them with top employers and assist them in finding the greatest fit for them. Techfynder provides firms with exceptional recruiting results by utilising cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2020 by Praveen Madire, Techfynder is an AI-based HRTech service that has a global talent base in over 180 countries worldwide. It uses conversational intelligence and proprietary AI algorithms to interview and assess candidates. It is powered by combining AI with human integration with a sustainable hybrid solution. The service is a monthly subscription that can be tailored to suit scalability and longevity. Employees can now go directly to a business without waiting for opportunities with recruitment agencies; they communicate directly with companies using the platform.

When asked for more details about how Techfynder works, Paul Guy, Global Marketer and Director of Techfynder says, "There will always be a demand for human integration, so Techfynder has a dedicated team of recruiters who help businesses onboard and screen candidates on our global platform. However, introducing new interviewing techniques via mind map interaction and eye detection allows the employer to understand the applicant much more. Another element that requires human interaction is a cultural fit, as will the new employee fit in with the team culturally. Finally, Techfynder uses a blockchain model with a full 360 view of candidate selection using a digital reference check. This technology allows employers to source candidates, view their previous employment records and receive recommendations based on their prior experience."





"The great traction across all worldwide markets validates our strategy and motivates us to work even more. The Techfynder platform has a bright future, and it's incredible to witness good progress in our first year" Paul Guy, Global Marketer and Director of Techfynder, stated. He went on to say that the firm hopes to have a completely functional mobile app by the start of next year, which will be a huge accomplishment.

The Techfynder HR Conference India 2023 was a successful event with over 150 engaging HRs in attendance. Speakers addressed concerns in recruitment, emphasising the importance of employee retention, candidate preparation, and quality of hires. Techfynder, an AI-powered recruitment platform, was highlighted as a solution for maintaining hiring quality and bridging the gap between businesses and jobseekers. The education system was identified as a fundamental flaw in preparing potential job seekers, with technology like Techfynder offering assistance. Any company recruiter for assistance can contact them directly, in their official website www.techfynder.com

