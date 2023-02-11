Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Air India is all set to sign a 'historic' deal with aircraft manufacturer companies -- Airbus and Boeing -- sources in the airline said, adding that never before in India's aviation history has such a mega order of aircraft including wide body and narrow body aircraft been done.

Air India is all set to announce its mega deal with Airbus and Boeing likely in the next week, it has been learnt. According to sources, they are not sure about the exact number of orders.

Recently, a top official of Air India told ANI that talks are underway with Airbus and Boeing about engines that Air India is looking for.

For several aircraft, Airbus is going ahead with Rolls-Royce engines but for other aircraft with GE and CFM engines, related talks have not yet finalised. CFM International is a 50-50 joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Earlier on January 27, Air India Chief Executive Office Campbell Wilson said the Airline was finalising a historic order of new aircraft. Air India had acquired new aircraft more than 16 years ago. Since 2005, the airline has not purchased any aircraft and the last order was for 111 aircraft whose deal was worth USD 10.8 billion.



Air India is looking for a remix of aircraft to boost their domestic and international network through recent orders, sources said. Soon after the divestment of the airline, CEO Campbell announced in its speech to the AI employees that the airline is going for a historic order.

On the occasion of its first anniversary on January 27 this year, Air India said the airline will transform itself over the next five years to being among the best globally with an Indian heart.

Ongoing integrated service between three different airlines of one Tata group is already underway and today on the anniversary day, AI said, "Announced merger with Vistara with the combined entity having a share-holding of Singapore Airlines and acquisition of AirAsia India and its merger with subsidiary Air India Express."

On January 27, Air India (AI) completed a year of its return with Air India under Tata. When the Tata group took charge last year, the public perception was that it wanted to take the airline back to the glory days under the legendary JRD Tata.

Soon after winning the bid for Air India, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that, "We are excited to bring Air India back to the Tata group and are committed to making it a world-class airline." (ANI)

