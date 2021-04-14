Air India: Your True Travel Partner

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): In a Covid-stricken world, as people are trying to cope and readjust their lives with umpteen challenges in terms of health and work schedules, Air India is trying to facilitate safe travel and bring a respite in such unprecedented times.

The national flag carrier is sparing no effort to make travel effortless in these turbulent times, be it through their seamless domestic and international network, state-of-the-art fleet, extra baggage allowance, comfortable seats, or competitive pricing.

The market share of Air India had gone up by 11.7 per cent in February 2021, while the load factor had gone up by 12 per cent between January and February this year. At the core, Air India is working towards becoming your #TrueTravelPartner, which hinges on its offerings to the fliers. During any crisis, Air India is known to always rise to the occasion to stand by the nation and its people, when it is needed the most.

Tier-2 cities and regions in the North-East, Ladakh, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, which were an ordeal to access earlier, are now connected by Air India and its subsidiaries. The airline also offers a 25 kg free baggage allowance on Economy Class, in the domestic sector across fare levels.



Air India always aims to go that extra mile for passenger convenience. The traveler gets a smooth and memorable experience enabled by seamless connectivity, maximum free baggage allowance in the economy class, comfortable seats with ample legroom, fresh inflight cuisine, support from staff, convenient pet-carrier option, and benefits of web-booking. One can always count on Air India to provide a positive experience and holistic care to the flier.

Air India aims to ensure the health and physical safety of the most vulnerable; unaccompanied minors and senior citizens are subject to extra care and personalised services when they fly with Air India. They also offer to carry a wide variety of pets, both as carry-on and checked-in baggage in the cargo hold.

The organisation offers great savings for the frequent traveler; their multi-coupon e-ticket comes with maximum flexibility with unlimited dates, sector change at no extra cost plus an enhanced baggage allowance of 5 kg on every coupon. Rewards are also offered to incentivise travelers while ensuring complete safety in compliance with the state and Centre's COVID advisory.

Air India played a pivotal role in standing by the nation right from the outset of the pandemic evacuating people stranded all over the world under the government's Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble arrangements. It has been flying relentlessly transporting about three million people to date, braving all the challenges of the pandemic. In every sense of the word and ethos, Air India is your #TrueTravelPartner.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

