Air Senegal selects RateGain to emerge as the Leading Airline of Africa by using Accurate and Real-time Intelligence

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today that Air Senegal, the national carrier of the Republic of Senegal, has selected RateGain's AirGain product to accelerate its growth in a dynamic market by getting access to accurate and real-time market insights every day.

Air Senegal today is West Africa's leading airline carrier, expanded its domestic and international route network after launching in 2018 and later expanded into the long-haul sector with flights to Europe and the US.

Using AirGain Air Senegal will be able to track movements on all the important OND routes 80% faster to stay on top of market changes and give the most competitive offer to its customers. Designed to help revenue managers adapt to the post-pandemic world by offering critical market insights and competitive intelligence in an easy-to-consume and quick-to-understand UI allowing revenue teams across the world to make the right pricing decisions and unlock new revenue opportunities every day.

Commenting on the partnership, Alioune Badara Fall, Chief Executive Officer, Air Senegal said, "The growth of African airlines will depend on access to reliable, scalable and affordable market insights, and AirGain is playing a critical role in providing the same. Dedicated customer support, easy-to-use UI and the accuracy of rates makes it really easy for our commercial teams to use AirGain and take better decisions."

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AirGain added, "We are thrilled to partner with Air Senegal, and expand our presence in the growing African market. We believe that there is immense potential in the African market to adopt technologies that help airlines sustain growth over the long term. The team at Air Senegal saw AirGain as the right platform to solve their challenges of today, to capture market share tomorrow and we hope to provide them with the required support to achieve their goals."



Air Senegal, the flag carrier of the Republic of Senegal, commenced its domestic flight in 2018.The regional HUB AIBD, the national airline hopes to be the top airline in the West African air travel industry. Its mission is to serve both domestic and International lines.

Air Senegal strives to uphold national and international standards as well as the safety and security requirements of the aviation industry. The company bases its operations and customer satisfaction on excellence.

in over 100 countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies.

For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

