Airtel 5G services now live in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 15 (ANI): India's leading telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G services in Shillong.

The telecom company has said Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices would enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network from Saturday at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, the service provider said in a statement.



Rajnish Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel Northeastern States, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Shillong. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video-streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Currently operational at Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines Colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations, Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, according to the company's statement.

The launch is tipped to boost the country's economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Airtel, in one year, has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases from India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first 5G-powered hologram to India's first 5G-connected ambulance, according to the company's statement. (ANI)

