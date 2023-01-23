Airtel Business, Lenovo Global Technology, PwC India, Tata Communications and Vi Business bag THE CIO CHOICE 2023 Trust Seal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 11th Anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honor & Recognition was announced at a recently concluded Red Carpet Night ceremony.

- Technology brands across 43 categories were selected as CIO CHOICE 2023 winners.

Winners were picked based on 6,000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process among CIOs & Digital Leaders.



- This annual recognition program, produced by CORE Media, selects and honors ICT brands through an extensive Pan- India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner.



Delivering Business Value through Service and Innovation

Technology has transformed the way businesses interact with their customers today. With the changing consumer expectations and evolving models, organizations are leveraging advanced hybrid and digital solutions to streamline their processes, eliminate legacy infrastructure and ensure higher customer engagement with operational excellence. However, making the right technology decision for their business can be difficult with various brand choices available in the market. To assist them, ICT brands have created a flexible, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers to make this process easy.



Empowering through Recognition

This year, the CIO CHOICE 2023 recognized and celebrated ICT companies that demonstrated impactful innovation and creativity that empowered businesses to become more resilient and agile as they geared up to achieve new heights in their sectors.



This recognition is THE de facto 'Gold Standard' and Trusted Yardstick for customer centricity, product innovation, and excellence by India's CIOs and the ICT community.



31 unique brands, from large to small and medium enterprises, proudly claimed recognition across 43 different categories, ranging from leading brands such as Vi Business, Airtel Business, GS Lab I GAVS, AdaniConneX, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India, Rubrik, Pure Storage India to Happay, iSecureNet, CLOUDnU by Path Infotech, Officenet by Netcomm Labs, along with several niche brands that secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers.



The voting platform received over 6,000 votes, and the laudable 31 ICT companies were voted as the most Trusted and Preferred, by CIO Leaders and Digital Pioneers in the country, based on their own experience of having partnered with these companies.





The entire process is guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year's advisory panel consisted of 9 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders -

- Abhijit Singh, Chief Technology & Digital Officer - HDFC LTD.

- Baljinder Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Digital Transformation, and CIO- EXL.

- Ekhlaque Bari, CIO - Jubilant FoodWorks.

- Mani Mulki, Operating Director Technology - Kedaara Capital.

- Mayank Bhargava, Chief Information and Digital Officer - Fortis Healthcare.

- Rajesh Uppal, Sr. Executive Director (HR & IT) - Maruti Suzuki.

- Sankarson Banerjee, Consultant-Technology - RBL Bank.

- Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital & Information Officer - Max Life.

- Vinod Bhat, CIO - Vistara Tata SIA Airlines Ltd.

The felicitation ceremony held in Mumbai received an overwhelming response from the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. It was one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 300 CIOs and Digital leaders.



"For over a decade now, CIO CHOICE has been instrumental in highlighting the most Trusted ICT Brands, helping foster firm collaboration between India's leading enterprises and these ICT Brands - enabling them to partner to drive innovation and solve some of the complex business challenges by disrupting the status quo. In the current economy, technology is the driver for fuelling business growth, enhancing customer experiences, setting new benchmarks and market trends. THE CIO CHOICE platform stands as a testimony to the power and epitome of true partnerships," said Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media.





