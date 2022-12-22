Airtel launches 5G services in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G services in Visakhapatnam.

The New Delhi-headquartered firm said Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, Airtel said in a statement. Currently operational at Dwarkanagar, Beach Road, Dhaba gardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Purna Market, Gajuwaka JN, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway station road, Tenneti Nagar and a few other locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.



Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Vizag. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

According to the statement, Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, the telecom firm said it would allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

The telecom firm also said it would help in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, the company claimed that it showed the power of 5G with a host of powerful usage cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. (ANI)

