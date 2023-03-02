Airtel surpasses 1-mn customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): India's leading telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it crossed the 1-million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai. Mumbai was one among the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus, it added.

The telecom firm has recently surpassed the 10-million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally, Airtel said, adding it was well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with the 5G services by end of March 2024.



Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer Vibhor Gupta said "The adoption of 5G has truly been remarkable with 1 million Mumbaikars already experiencing the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to hi-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The milestone is a testament to the city's readiness in embracing the transformative power of 5G (fifth-generation mobile system)."

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key landmark locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar and Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), to name a few, according to the statement.

In the last one year, Airtel demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business, the statement further said. (ANI)

