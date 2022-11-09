AIS announces AIS Design Olympiad 2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is proud to announce the 4th edition of 'AIS Design Olympiad'.

This year AIS Design Olympiad will be held in hybrid mode (the regional rounds will be held on a virtual platform while the final event will be held live in Mumbai).

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's largest integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player, both in automotive and value-added architectural glass segment and the AIS Design Olympiad is its effort to bring academia and industry closer and bridge the gap between learning and real-life experiences.

After the roaring success of the earlier editions, AIS Design Olympiad 2022-23 promises lots of thrills in terms of innovative design, disruptive thinking and edgy concepts.

AIS Design Olympiad 2022-23 is an opportunity for enthusiastic students of architecture from across India to showcase their vision and skills and make a mark in 'Green Architecture'. In this spirit, AIS Design Olympiad 2022-23 will use a futuristic approach to inspire architectural students to think beyond the usual and envision resilient and sustainable buildings of tomorrow.

The students will be given a choice between 3 types of building typologies; Healthcare, Hospitality and Education to conceptualize and create sustainable designs that are practical and applicable in the Indian context.



AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) will follow a rigorous process and every design submitted by the students will be judged by the keen eyes of a panel of some of India's top architects, who are on the regional and national jury panels of ADO.

Speaking about AIS Design Olympiad, Vikram Khanna, COO, Architectural Institutional Business - Asahi India Glass Ltd. said, "We can see the negative effect of climate change all around us, a lot of natural disasters are taking place in various parts of the world. In this alarming scenario, each one of us has to step up to do our bit to contribute to making the world a greener place. You, as architects of the future have the responsibility to design sustainable architecture which enables reduction of 'Carbon footprint' and results in a sustainable and green environment. We wish you the best of luck as we encourage you to design structures with sustainability as the key. This platform will also allow you to interact with some of the best minds in architecture through master class sessions conducted by our esteemed jury members."

Architect Vivek Bhole - Principal of Neo Modern Architects, Curator and National Jury Member, AIS Design Olympiad added, "As architects, it is our duty to create structures that are environmentally friendly and enable sustainable architecture. In a world where climate change and global warming are wreaking havoc on our earth, this is of the utmost significance. The man-made problems created by technological advancements can only be solved with technology. You, the future of architecture, ought to make use of venues like these to express your originality and demonstrate how your inventive designs can provide eco-friendly, sustainable spaces."

This year's AIS Design Olympiad aims to bring innovative design elements with the right product selection to develop energy-efficient building design proposals that work efficiently and comfortably in the Indian context.

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass and window solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and architectural glass segments. It commands a majority share of more than 45 per cent in the architectural value-added glass segment and over 74% share in the Indian passenger car glass segment. Started in 1987, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains.

For more information, please visit: www.aisglass.com.

