AIT Smart Automation announced the opening of its new experience centre in Jaipur

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/SRV): Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT) recently opened a new experience centre in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, on December 10, 2022. The opening of this centre is part of AIT's efforts to expand its business and improve customer experience in various cities while also introducing customers to the benefits of home automation.

AIT's home automation system allows for the monitoring and control of various aspects of a home, such as lighting, climate control, entertainment systems, and appliances, and also includes security measures such as access control and alarm systems. This system allows customers to access their electrical appliances and door locks through mobile phones and voice commands. For example, using mobile Apps and voice commands, changing TV channels, AC temperature control, turning ON/OFF lights, fans, music system etc.



The organization was founded in 2012 with IT infrastructure sales and services. Later in 2018, the company entered the smart home automation market with high-quality, reliable products designed, styled, and assembled in India. In addition, it has experience centres in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, where customers can try out the company's wide selection of automation products and have a real-time experience. The company also has an international presence in countries like Germany, France and London.



They are also hiring sales staff for its Smart Automation centres in various cities across the country, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Vadodara, Delhi, and Mumbai. Additionally, the firm operates a channel partner program for B2B business models where they bring new opportunities for people to start their businesses and have excellent earnings. As a result, the global home automation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.13% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a market size of $163.24 billion by 2028.



In short, AIT has gained a reputation for providing top-quality products and after-sales services. In addition, the company prioritizes meeting customer needs and providing cost-effective, intelligent and secure home solutions to keep its customers connected to their homes while also actively protecting them.

