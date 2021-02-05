Ajiliya boutique embodies classic, timeless fashion outfits.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): A top socialite, entrepreneur, fashion consultant, cyclist, mother, homemaker and much more. Elegant and enchanting, meet this inspirational women entrepreneur donning multiple roles with so much enthusiasm and dedication- Ajita Italiya.

Ajita is the Founder and the Creative Director of Ajiliyaa, a multi-designer boutique cafe in Surat. It was launched by Ajita Italiya in May 2017. The brand name is a fine blend of initials from the founder's first name and surname. The idea behind the name was to keep a brand name that was contemporary and strong-sounding but at the same time meaningful to them. The Multi-Designer Store brings some of the top designers of the country under one roof. The store presents to its customers a curated collection of a designer ensemble.

With the rising demand for genuine designer wear across the country, Team Ajiliyaa caters to the needs of consumers of luxurious fashion. With more than three years of experience, today they boast of 10,000+ Customers. Ajiliyaa has also launched its e-commerce website, providing their clients across the country with a versatile collection to choose from.

Over the years, they have organised designer previews of Shivan & Narresh, 'Not So Serious' by Pallavi Mohan, Mahima Mahajan, Divya Reddy, Bhumika Sharma, Sonam Luthria and Nachiket Barve and many more. The store also retails in an extensive range of designer jewelry, accessories and couture by some of the established designers including NSS by Pallavi Mohan, Shivan & Narresh, Geisha Designs, Mahima Mahajan, Bhumika Sharma, Abraham & Thakore, Samant Chauhan, Mati, Purvi Doshi, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, Deepa by Deepa Gurnani, Confluence of Crystals of Swarovski and many more.

Ajita Italiya is also the proud founder of Cafe Ajiliyaa, a uniquely designed theme-based health cafe serving some of her own delicious recipes that are not just tasty but also healthy.



Ajita Italiya became India's First Lady to cross Spiti valley on cycle in 2017. She has been awarded the Iconic Woman of the Year award in 2020, in Mumbai. She loves to write and has published her book 'Sincerely Yours.' She is also a USA certified image consultant helping people to groom and style themselves to carry themselves in the best possible manner.

Ajita Italiya is also a singer who has been featured in songs like 'Achyutam Keshvam' and 'Ame Mahiyara', 'Ankh nu Afini' and Gujarati version of popular songs like 'Jab koi baat' and 'Vhalamaavo ne' along with her husband Jagdish Italiya who is also an entrepreneur, socialite and singer.

Her designer store is a representation of how she wants the world to adapt to fashion trends and feel confident wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes. She is actively involved in many activities at a time and manages to handle them all with a smile.

With a winning mindset, she is all charged up to inspire people with newer fashion trends! Because Ajiliyaa is not just shopping but an experience. It certainly caters to your unique style and helps add your own personality to their collection.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

