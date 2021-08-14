Ajit Industries launches the eco-friendly green tapes first time in India

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ajit Industries Private Limited also known as AIPL, one of the leading Industrial tapes manufacturers in India, has launched one-of-a-kind eco-friendly green tapes first time in India.

A pioneer in industrial tapes and die cuts, Ajit Industries has unveiled a wide-range of new tapes, made from recyclable and biodegradable materials, which include, among others, Self-Adhesive Kraft Paper Tape, Water Activated Kraft Paper Tape KP 90, Eco-friendly Honeycomb Packaging Paper and Recyclable Bopp Tape.

AIPL Ajit Industries is a name synonymous with quality and service and is a solution provider to almost all the major organizations and brands across India and beyond. The company's key offerings include more than 200 types of industrial tapes and die cut solutions. Started with a vision to be the leader in the category, today Ajit Industries holds a place of pride in the industrial landscape of India. Under the astute leadership of Ajit Gupta, it enjoys the reputation of being a game changer in the industry.

Ajit Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, Ajit Industries Private Limited said, "As a Responsible Corporate, we have been introducing complete eco-friendly solution for taping and packaging business. In line with our core values "Smart Strong Stable", we are bringing out "sustainable" products that set performance benchmarks in the industry and in a bigger purview of things, also work for the environment and hence the greater good of the Society. With a vast global experience of more than 25 year in the self-adhesive tapes industry, we are in the process of achieving deeper consolidation across the markets in India."

Ajit Industries (AIPL) has been actively engaged in running mission green campaign to promote the use of environment-friendly green tapes. With legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev as its Brand Ambassador, AIPL has always been passionate about sustainable solutions for a safer and greener society.



The company believes in qualitative and optimized use of natural resources and has considered itself as responsible Corporate towards the future of the mother earth and generations to follow.

Ajit Industries uses green and biodegradable materials to create its exclusive product range of Green Tapes. Recyclability apart, AIPL also looks into the whole lifecycle of the material. It takes great care to use environment-friendly material to ensure biodegradability from the selection of recycled raw material to the end of life of the material.

Incorporated in the year 1998, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of various types of Pressure Sensitive Self Adhesive Industrial tapes and Die-Cuts. An IATF 16949:2016 Certified, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, it offers a wide range of user-friendly specialty tapes under its own brand-names "AIPL SUNSUI", "AIPL SUPER GOLD", "EZ WONDER" & "EZ PACK". Out of these a significant portion of the specialty products are ornamented with "UL" certification.

Many of the company's products are tested and approved by reputed labs like SGS, Shriram Institute, and ARAI (Automobile Research Association of India). AIPL is rated well as a financial credit rating firm. IATF 16949:2016 Certified is for International Organization for standardization on Quality Management System & ISO 14001 is for Environmental Management System.

AIPL is equipped with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility having two plants at the same location I.e. at Kharkhoda in District Sonepat, Haryana and the other locations include Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. www.ajitindustries.com.

