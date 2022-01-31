Akriti Sharma's first book 'Married on Paper' explores modern relationships

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Poet and author Akriti Sharma's first book 'Married on Paper', which explores modern relationships, is receiving very good reviews.

Published in December by Notion Press, Married on Paper is available both in paperback and e-versions across all leading e-commerce platforms and book chains.

Married on paper is based on the story of a young couple that goes to different continents just a month after their marriage because both want to focus on their dreams. The book describes the journey of the two individuals and how they pursue their passion while holding on to each other despite the physical distance separating them. With mental health as its central theme, married on Paper highlights the importance of being vocal about one's emotions.

Akriti began her writing journey in her early teens and was encouraged by feedback from friends and family to continue to focus on her passion. Akriti discovered her potential for writing stories during her short stint in performing arts at Barry John Acting Studio, and there has been no looking back since.



Her writing ambitions also got a huge boost when her poetry was shared on social media by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has one of the highest fan following on social media among Indian celebrities. She started writing short stories and scenes during her days at Barry John's Acting Studio and eventually wrote her first book, Married on Paper, a work of fiction inspired by her experiences. While her writings were being read, liked, and shared by many, the young author admits that despite the recognition, getting the book published was not easy.

"Writing a book and publishing it are two distinct uphill tasks. Completing the manuscript is not where the struggle ends, but on the contrary, it is where the struggle starts. What kept me going despite the struggles and rejections was the purpose for which I became a writer. I believe writing or any form of art has the power to impact, influence, and inspire, and that is what inspired me to keep going. I am happy with the response and reviews Married on Paper is generating," says Akriti.

Amitabh Bachchan has had a huge influence on Akriti's life and career, and unsurprisingly, her advice to aspiring writers is also inspired by the megastar himself.

"I remember reading Mr Bachchan's blog where he wrote that life never gives up and urges one to never give up easily. You muster your way through the filth, the dirt, the slush, the rain, and heat and all else, but you survive to fight the next. That is exactly what I have done in my life, and is also my advice is to budding authors," adds Akriti, who is also a bibliophile and a passionate dancer.




