AKS IAS Academy Hyderabad bags 50+ Top All India Ranks in UPSC 2020

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): In the recent results announced by UPSC for Civil Services Exam 2020, more than 50 students got selected from AKS IAS Academy as stated by its director M.S Shashank.

According to him, 10,57,948 candidates appeared for the prelims exam, out of which 10,564 qualified for mains, 2,047 candidates qualified for the interview, and 796 candidates were on the final list. With outstanding dedication and perseverance, our students came out with flying colours during this Covid Pandemic period.

Rankers have expressed their gratitude towards the AKS IAS institute for providing impeccable Faculty and personalised Mentorship support throughout their preparation. As said by AKS IAS Director, approximately 150 students appeared for UPSC 2020 Civil Services interview from both the Telugu States, around 70-80 candidates were on the final list. He proudly announced that students from across the country from AKS IAS succeeded in the exam. 'The free content and resources provided on https://aksias.com are helping many civil services aspirants all over India,' said All India Rank 5 Mamta Yadav.

With the Best Faculty from all over India and round the clock mentorship, the highly enriched study material and Test Series brought immense success to the students of the AKS this year.

At AKS IAS, we provide performance-oriented offline & online tutoring till the candidates succeed in the exam. Top Ranker P. Gouthami (Rank 317) mentioned how AKS IAS Academy and their mobile app helped her UPSC preparation. She thanked M S Shashank Sir for the expert guidance that helped her crack the prestigious examination.

Toppers acknowledged that AKS IAS's Classroom Program provided expert guidance at Hyderabad itself, which saved them valuable time and money. 'AKS IAS is a one of a kind IAS coaching institute that offers a well-planned curriculum combined with supportive Faculty, excellent material and test series. It fetched me a good score in my exam,' says Civils 2020 ranker K. Rahul Reddy (Rank 218).

At AKS IAS, we make sure that we give individual attention to all the aspirants. To do so, we ensure in conducting regular mock tests and other evaluation methods, which help us understand each student's capability and focus more on the areas where there can be an improvement.

AKS IAS offers post-course support, so the aspirants are well acquainted with any changes in the examination trends.

The mentorship program is a personalised hand-holding initiative by AKS IAS to guide the aspirants throughout the preparation. 'The personal mentorship, finest test series, online coaching and choicest material played a great role in my success' mentioned Civils 2020 Rank 84, Ravi Kumar.

Planning is one of the most underrated techniques for success. We help every aspirant in devising a plan for the best possible result.

Our Ranker C. Yaswanth Kumar Reddy (UPSC 2020 Rank 93) has expressed his gratitude to Shashank Sir and AKS IAS for paving the way to his success in the examination.

We at AKS IAS are delighted with our students' achievements and wish everyone success in all future endeavors.

Few of our UPSC 2020 Rankers

1. Vaibhav Rawat - 25

2. Ravi Kumar - 84

3. Yaswanth Reddy - 93

4. Richa Kulkarni - 134



5. K Rahul Reddy - 218

6. Pujari Gouthami - 317

7. Soumith Raju Kanchanapalli - 355

8. Varshitha Adepu - 413

9. Thirupathi Rao Ghanta - 441

10. S Prashanth Kumar - 498

11. I Madhusudhan - 489

12. Korte Anil Kumar - 584

13. Nelli Harika - 700

'AKS IAS academy provides useful, constructive information about any topic and gives exact techniques to learn for Civils; overall, a notable destination for civil services training.'

M. Surya Teja (AIR 96)

'AKS IAS general studies classes and test series were very helpful for me to crack UPSC. Their material in Telugu and English medium is a great boon to aspirants. The modules, training material, classroom notes, if followed diligently, will fetch great results.'

Daripelli Ramesh (CSE 2019, RANK 690)

'The Comprehensive Guidance from the Classroom programme and Test series of AKS IAS made me strong in all fields with no weaknesses as I could analyse my strengths and weaknesses and work upon areas to improve.'

M. Laxmi Pavana Gayatri (CSE - 2019, RANK 427)

