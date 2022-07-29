Aksentt Tech re-appraised at Maturity Level 5 of CMMI Development and Services V2.0 Model

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/SRV): Aksentt Tech Services Limited, a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions which include Information & Communication Technology Services, Cyber Security and Technical Resource Outsourcing announced that it has been re-appraised at Level 5 in CMMI® for Development and Services.

This appraisal has put Aksentt Tech in a very selective global list of high-performing organizations having successfully achieved the highest maturity level of CMMI V2.0 model. The appraisal was led by IQCPL, an ISACA partner.

CMMI is a capability improvement approach that provides organizations with best practices that ultimately improve their key capabilities and performance. An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative as well as qualitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

This distinction reinforces Aksentt Tech's role as a trusted information and communication technology solutions provider for clients and adds to its successful attainment of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 milestone for establishing robust Information Security Management System and ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems.

Commenting on the news, Indrajit Shinde, Director at Aksentt Tech and Appraisal Sponsor said, "The CMMI Level 5 rating for Dev and SVC is a strategic milestone in our journey to become the preferred technology partner of forward-thinking organizations. Achieving the highest maturity level of the new CMMI V2.0 model is an affirmation of the company's absolute commitment to quality processes and excellence, and competence to continuously evolve, adapt and grow to meet the complex needs of its clients, while delivering business value. Our commitment to quality is one of our core values aimed at driving innovation, efficiencies and ensuring we embed best practices in everything we do."



"Aksentt Tech has always been the front runner in adopting the latest process improvement models and best practices in the industry. We are re-appraised on CMMI V2.0 at Maturity Level 5 for both development & Service models through a multi-model assessment method. This demonstrates our commitment to excellence and continuous effort to provide the superior quality of services to our clients and partners." said Saurabh Mahurkar, Director - Aksentt Tech.

Aksentt Tech is a proven leader in technology solutions and provides a wide variety of services ranging from IT strategy, managed services and consulting to system integration, design, application development, implementation, and telecom engineering. The company has its development centre based at Pune which incubates ideas around cybersecurity, data communication and geospatial technologies.

A subsidiary of ISACA, CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, processes, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

Fueled by the demand among global business leaders to improve organizational capabilities and drive business results, CMMI Institute continues to grow year over year in the number of CMMI maturity level ratings earned by organizations.

View the Aksentt Tech appraisal results published on CMMI Institute's website:https://cmmiinstitute.com/pars/appraisals/59342

