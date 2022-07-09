Akums Drugs receives EU GMP approval for two Haridwar-based manufacturing plants

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/PNN): Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the leading contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, has recently acquired the stringent European Union (EU) GMP approval for two of their manufacturing units in Haridwar. Following this prestigious nod, the gateway for several new opportunities in the European and other stringent regulatory markets is open to Akums Drugs. This move is another assent to Akums' "Quality First" approach to work, which has now been endorsed by the EU -GMP beside all top-notch Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, who are already Akums' long-standing partners.

Akums has received EU GMP approval for its two manufacturing plants. One plant manufactures solid oral dosage forms such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, powders in sachets, etc. belonging to the general category, and Another plant manufactures large volume parenteral and small volume parenterals lines, including vials, ampoules, eyedrops, FFS as well as for dry powder injections in the penicillin line.

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sandeep Jain, says, "We are happy to announce that Akums Drugs has received EU GMP approval for two of our Haridwar-based manufacturing facilities, thus paving the path for new opportunities from the entire European Union as well as many other regulatory markets. We are already the largest Indian contract manufacturing company, manufacturing > 12 per cent of the country's domestic supply, but what makes us happiest is being recognised for our "Quality First" approach. While we have been endorsed for this quality by our partners, who are also leading Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies, the latest one from the EU GMP is very widely recognised and accepted. Congratulations to the entire team, and I hope this is the beginning of numerous possibilities for us."



Founder, Promoter and Director Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sanjeev Jain, says, "Akums is already exporting to over 50 countries worldwide. With the esteemed EU GMP nod, we have now gained access to the most stringent global pharmaceutical markets besides the USA. These include the entire European Union, other markets like South Africa, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia/New Zealand and most middle-eastern countries. Since the EU GMP is their gold standard, we are welcome to cater to the pharmaceutical demands of all these geographies. With a large R&D infrastructure already in place, we are well equipped with a good basket of Products in our pipeline to expand our presence in these regulated markets. While we are extremely proud and excited to expand our presence in these markets, the Indian domestic market has always been our pride & passion and will continue to be so. The trust our partners have in us, and our Quality is paramount for us."

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is India's largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company, manufacturing more than 12 per cent of India's consumption. The organisation deals in manufacturing and exporting formulations in a broad spectrum of dosage forms and therapeutic segments. The company currently supplies to almost all Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies across the globe and is the 67th largest employer in the country. The ten state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to oral solid dosage forms (with separate units for beta lactum and non-beta lactum formulations), Oral liquid dosage forms, Sterile dosage forms (injectable, eye, ear and nasal), hormonal (oral and injectable), ointments and cosmetics, personal care, Ayurvedic, food supplements and nutraceuticals and animal health care.

In a few years, the organisation has become the icon of the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and currently manufactures more than 12 per cent of the country's total medicinal requirements. With creme-de-la-creme of dedicated pharmaceutical personnel and standardised practices, Akums has been successful in attaining national and international accreditations and building trust based on efficacy, safety and quality. The organisation is certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certificates and various international accreditations, like; ANVISA, Brazil, NAFDAC, Nigeria, FDB, Ghana, PMPB, Malawi, amongst others and exports to 53 countries across the world.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

