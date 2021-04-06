Alan Fenandes - one of the most sought-after coaches in the world of Mixed Martial Arts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Mixed martial arts (MMA) is the fastest evolving sport in the world right now with many different styles and aspects of fighting. An MMA Fighter's trainer and coaching are vital aspects to making him successful.

Quality coaching is what makes all the difference between mediocre and high-level talented fighters. We come across one of the finest coaches in India for MMA.

Alan Fenandes, Mixed Martial Arts Coach, National Coach at All India Mixed Martial Arts Association - India's Oldest and the largest MMA Regulating Body. He is also the first Indian to hold a grade in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He earned his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Carlos Santos of the World-renowned Abu Dhabi Top Team in 2008 at ADCC, Abu Dhabi. Alan now is ranked a BJJ Brown Belt under his long-time Coach Marcos Oliveira of the Abu Dhabi Top Team.

A Vital Part of Mixed Martial Arts in India

India's First-Ever Pro MMA Fighter Alan's background in Wrestling, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has created something truly unique and taken the sport of MMA to a different level. As a former fighter and a Mixed Martial Arts coach with over 17 years of experience, he teaches with passion and spreads the Gospel of MMA across the country. Alan is a highly respected tactical mind in MMA and is the driving force behind All India Mixed Martial Arts Association's MMA Training program with continued success in producing current and future stars of Indian MMA. He guides students through the various levels of the curriculum - introductory, group, and private lessons whilst maintaining a high level of enthusiasm and positive reinforcement. Alan has hands-on expertise in management, training & development and a proven experience in planning and conducting activities for a balanced program of instruction, demonstration, and work time that provides students with opportunities to observe, question, learn and excel.

An Inspiring Coach

Alan is well-known for offering Full Contact Combat Ishudo training, Kickboxing / Muay Thai, and BJJ / MMA training. Since the year 2000, Coach Alan Fenandes has been the Head of Training for all Pro Fighters at TIGER GYM INDIA (India's first pro-MMA gym). He was also the Head Coach for Super Fight League from 2012 - 2016. Coach Alan has trained many successful Fighters, World Champions, and countless other amateur and professional MMA athletes. Because of his numerous accomplishments as a successful coach, Alan is now famously called "Super Coach".

Alan was the Head Coach for SFL's Mega show in Dubai where India and arch-rivals Pakistan locked horns in MMA Combat. He was also the first Indian Coach to represent the first qualified Indian team for the World Amateur MMA Championships held in Las Vegas USA in July 2015. Alan continued to Coach Team India for another 3 years with Indian MMA Fighters gaining popularity and garnering wins at Amateur World Championships.

A Super Coach - The Bollywood Connection

His Coaching has become a popular spot for celebrities looking to level up their game on and off the screen. Alan's technique and training have become the talk of the Bollywood Industry, training them on developing their endurance and conditioning. He has trained India's top Bollywood Stars and some notable celebrities. He has worked closely under the association of Tigers Gym, along with Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt. Due to his commendable work, Alan had been selected to be the face of the Super Fight League.

His Instagram Handle: @alanfenandes



To name a few of his Achievements :

* A decorated MMA fighter, Alan has been National Champion in Kickboxing 3 times. He has competed and won at the highest levels of titles in kickboxing such as the - WKL Asian Kickboxing Champion, IKF World Championship Title Contender March 2005, Abu Pro Kickboxing World Champion 2004, Clash of the Champions Fight Night Champion - 2007, Art of War 2007 - China Main Event (MMA), Fought various Pro Muay Thai bouts In Thailand.

* He attained the Black Belt level in ISHUDO in March 2001 by none other than World Champion and a lifetime mentor Daniel Isaac and his father Grandmaster Soke Solomon Isaac.

* Won the world title in India's first Pro event called "Clash of the Champions"; worked closely with seasoned Jiu-Jitsu practitioners like Matteo Biscottini, Pedro Schmall, Christian Graugart, Andy Wang and Eliot Corley and his BJJ Top Coach Marcos Oliveira from ATT.

* Won the 1st WKL Asian Open Title in Kickboxing January 2004.

* First Indian Pro MMA fighter to represent the Country in September 2004 at a PRO show held at Sheffield, England.

* Clash of the Champions - Undefeated World Champion (MMA) - 2005 -2007

* World Title Contender at Martial Combat Singapore 2010

* Won the Silver Medal for India in the Commonwealth Sambo Championships in England in September 2014.

* He has won various medals at International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships all over the World.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

