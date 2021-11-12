Alcor announces SOC 1 Type 1 certification for their IAM Product, AccessFlow

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services, announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 1 certification for AccessFlow, an Identity and Access Management Solution.

AccessFlow is an automated, self-service access management product built on the ServiceNow® Now Platform that offers seamless integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environments.

As a Built on Now native application for ServiceNow, AccessFlow provides the performance, Security, and GUI of the Now Platform - designed and tested for fast, agile, secure, resilient, and connected digital transformation.

SOC 1 compliance certification is an attestation standard defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), certifying that AccessFlow's Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) are approved to meet the highest level of data protection for the customers. This report provides regulatory compliance that AccessFlow maintains effective internal controls over the design and operations efficiency relevant to financial statement reporting and financial transactions, mitigating risks over financial auditing and controls.



"The SOC1 certification is a big leap forward in building the trust of our customers - they will now be even more confident about AccessFlow having effective internal controls for data protection. This further highlights that AccessFlow can securely handle data of the organizations in highly regulated industries such as Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, Telecommunication, Transportation, Agriculture, and more," says Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Alcor.

AccessFlow Product Manager, Jenifer Rubavathy adds, "As businesses engage outside vendors to conduct activities that are critical to their operations and strategy, there is a greater requirement for trust and transparency in cloud-based service providers' internal controls. As a result, we've completed SOC 1 audit and received the effectiveness of AccessFlow's internal control over financial reporting. This illustrates our capacity to ensure security while also fostering trust and confidence in our service's operational effectiveness."

To learn more about AccessFlow, please visit AccessFlow Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow App Store.

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit the website at www.alcortech.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

