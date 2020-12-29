Alex Fashion delighted to declare winners of Season 3 - Miss and Misses Bangalore

New Delhi [India], December 29(ANI/SRV Media): Alex Fashion have crowned the winners of their Miss and Misses Bangalore Season 3 winners at a dazzling fashion show. The award ceremony showcased 35 models and 3 talented designers. Guest of honour and renowned international designer Riyaz Pasha was the judge for the competition.

In the Miss category, Miss Sangeeta Holla bagged the first position as Miss Shruthi and Miss Chaithra Dinesh finished at the second and third position, respectively. In the Misses category, Chithra R. Shenoy was awarded the winner followed by Misses Amrita Kar in the second position and Misses Jaya Lakshmi Bai in third. Miss Ruhi Shaikh was declared as the winner in the Miss Queen category. To further grace the event, Brand Ambassador of Alex Fashion, eminent model and actor, Deepti Kaushik was also present.

A record-breaking event held at Vimala College, Thrissur had an attendance of 2,500 individuals and was organized in collaboration with Sreekuttan, a talented and well-known event organizer. 100 models and 251 designers from all over India got the opportunity to flourish. The theme of the show was to focus on a variety of cultural design representation from all across India, such as from West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Hyderabad, etc. Along with designs, it also featured a plethora of garments from different states. Alex Fashion wishes to organize more shows in the future and become an expert at beauty pageants.



Apart from the award ceremony, the event also displayed designs and gave numerous models an opportunity. Amongst the 200+ designs featured, some belonged to the celebrity designer, Kusma Giribabu. The team in charge of the massive event was helped by Umera Faisal Designer Studio and Sana's Makeup Academy.



On another successful event, Alex of Alex Fashion, says, " I am delighted to see the show turn out to be a huge success. Given the current situation, all health and safety measures were taken while organizing the show. I am overwhelmed to see the response that we have received for the show and even more to see all the talent that's out there. . A huge congratulations to the winners of Miss and Misses Bangalore Season 3. It was a pleasure working with Sreekuttan and I hope we can work together on many more events in the future."



Apart from the recent event, Alex is an eminent personality in the world of fashion. Mainly celebrated in the South of India, Alex has built an empire and is a well-known name amongst superstars and models. Alex Fashion was incorporated in 2000 to provide a platform for talented and dedicated fashion professionals to flourish. In two decades, Alex Fashion has already successfully organized 480 shows, both, in India and internationally. Furthermore, the fashion company has broken four international records in 2018 -- Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and India Book of Records for conducting the highest number of beauty pageant competitions.

About Alex Fashion: Founded in 2000 by Alex, the fashion company manages and promotes local and international models, actors and actresses, hosts, and promoters offering services to TV broadcasters, movie and TV commercials, production, fashion brands, and corporates.

