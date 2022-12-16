Alfaz Sumra's prank video with Shahrukh Khan created a buzz on social media

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/ATK): Imagine the world's number one celebrity none other than Shahrukh Khan visiting Rajkot, what level of reactions and craze will be seen amongst people? Can you just imagine? Watch The Experiment TV's video, which is a prank video with a replica of Shahrukh Khan, to fulfill your imagination!

People went nuts and caused mayhem as soon as Alfaz Sumra and his team went live in Rajkot city with a replica of Shahrukh Khan. Alfaz stated of his experience, "It was the first time that such a style of video has been created in history. We genuinely gasped when we saw Ibrahim Kadri at one of the events because of how much he resembles King Khan. I then reasoned, "Why not play a prank on people?" The encounter was exhilarating. To gauge the audience's reaction, we took SRK Sir's duplicate to a public area in Rajkot.

Alfaz went on to say that it was "all in all a captivating affair" to see the people's delighted expressions as they saw Shahrukh Khan. His visit truly stunned them all, and they were all taken aback. Everyone wanted to take a photo with him, and the crowd went crazy at getting a glimpse of him. Overall, it was a good experiment! I want to thank everyone who helped with the film, especially the Bouncers team and all the team members and fans. Special thanks to Jagga Daku Reporter, who contributed analysis and reporting to our video continuously. Thank you to everyone who contributed; without you, the prank video would not be possible.



Let us tell you; as soon as Alfaz Sumra posted the prank video on his channel The Experiment TV, he received raining likes and views. The video went viral within no time receiving 14 million views and thousands of surprising comments.

Alfaz Sumra is from Gujarat, and spectators may tell by his verbal accent and tone of voice that he is a Gujarati youngster. Alfaz is a very motivated and aspirational individual. He decided to become a YouTuber at a young age and put in all the effort to get to where he is now! Every video he puts on his channel, The Experiment TV, receives millions of views and has 5.5 Million subscribers. The Experiment TV is particularly well-liked by young people. Brilliant YouTuber Alfaz Sumra sums up his objectives by saying, "We have decided to reach the aim of 10 million subscribers this year, and we are ready with fantastic strategic planning!"

