Alfred Jordan PLC awarded the 20 Most Valuable Consulting Firms in India for 2022 for NRI, Expat & International Clients in India

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/SRV): Alfred Jordan Private Limited, a multi-domain,one-desk consulting firm, has been awarded by The CEO Magazine, as the 20 Most Valuable Consulting Firms in India for the year 2022 in the Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Expat and International Clients in India.

Rohit Bajoria, Partner at Alfred Jordan said, "We at Alfred Jordan are consistently making efforts to help our NRI, Expat & International Clients, achieve their business, professional and personal goals, by providing multi-domain consulting services in India.

The objective is to execute and advise on transactions, in the most tax-efficient manner with 100 per cent cross-border compliance. The Number 1 priority of our Team of seasoned professionals is our client's interests and objectives and we go all out, to achieve it, with full expertise, dependability and transparency."

With more than 50 years of experience in the industry, the consulting firm provides various multi-domain services, from NRI & International Tax, Legal (Property), Valuation (Government Approved) to DTAA & Repatriation under a single umbrella. Yearly Tax Returns, or Property Transaction Taxation, POA, Will's & Probates, Inheritance, Double Tax Avoidance, 15CA, 15CB Certificates, sending Funds out of India after Tax & RBI Clearances and many more services are well sought by Clients and all the services can be executed without having to come to India.

Alfred Jordan has a 'PTA Desk' (Property Transaction Advisory) which specializes in advising NRI Clients on property sales and repatriation where NRIs can sell off a property in India and repatriate the proceeds, without even coming to India. The availability of an International Tax Consultant, Lawyer, and Valuer as well as a Property Brokerage team under one umbrella, ensures a seamless transaction for a client based overseas.

The Team has a record of the highest number of Tax Exemption Certificates for NRIs issued by the Income Tax Department. By virtue of this, most clients pay minimal taxes and that too, in a 100 per cent compliant manner. They are also a corporate member, of the National Association of Realtors in India (NAR), among many other associations.



During its operation, Alfred Jordan has been providing services to clients across more than 40 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Middle East, and Australia, for a couple of decades through its Branches across India. This made Alfred Jordan, not just a consulting firm that provides help and solutions to its clients, but also a commitment to building a strong, trust-based relationship with its clients and becoming the local consultant for the global Indians.

Alfred Jordan is also well-known for its one-stop solution with seamless cross-practice services, simplifying complex tax rules, proven track record with a high success ratio, extensive experience in handling high net-worth individuals, NRI, RNRI, Expatriates and International Clients, and good credibility with tax authorities and with an objective to keep Clients 100 per cent compliant, keeping in mind the ever-changing regulations and laws.



Alfred Jordan services are simplified into only five simple steps to do a transaction (Registration, Selection of a Plan, Make Payment, Upload Details, Transaction Processing). As per them, more than 80 per cent of their NRI & International Clients end up getting tax refunds every year, which is one of the highest in India.

To avail of the services, the client needs to sign up online for free or drop a message on email or WhatsApp or speak to their Advisors on their helpline. Next, the client needs to choose what service they want or call/message the Advisory team to select the appropriate service and plan. Clients can choose from the list of plans with their respective fees, which by far, is one of the lowest in the country keeping in mind the quality of services starting at Rs 5000.

After selecting a suitable plan, the client will be directed to make a secured payment for the service and will receive a confirmation receipt right after. To complete the process, the client needs to provide few more details and upload the documents (if required).

Upon the completion, the client needs to wait for Alfred Jordan to process the service, and the client can track it anytime in their account. At all points of time, there are 2 Advisors attached to a Client and all Filings are done only after Client approvals, which is one of the first in the industry and provides safety security to Clients. All document details are secured with full confidentiality clauses.

Alfred Jordan has a wide range of clients, right from the top to the bottom of the pyramid. There are plans and fees suitable for all NRI, Expats & International individuals. Their clients include Doctors, Engineers, Bankers, Oil & Gas, Mining, IT Professionals, Scientists, International Sportsmen, Celebrities, Media Personalities, Lawyers, and Social Workers among others.

On asking if Alfred Jordan plans to start services for Resident Indians, Rohit Bajoria, Partner at Alfred Jordan said, "We are pioneers in providing Cross Border Transaction & Compliance services to NRI's, Expats & International Clients in India. We plan to operate in our domain of expertise, to maintain the quality, professionalism and transparency to meet an objective of one lakh happy NRI & Expat Clients soon."

To know more about Alfred Jordan in general, visit https://www.alfredjordan.com/

For specifically in Property related, visit https://www.alfredjordan.com/nri-property-transaction-advisory

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

