Alice Blue witnesses surge in Gold Trading

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alice Blue has seen a significant increase in Gold Trade among its investors in the last three months.

Over 15% of its overall customer base have been actively investing and trading in Gold Futures and Gold ETF's (Exchange Traded Funds). This has been primarily been influenced by the steady increase in Gold prices in the Country and its high liquidity.

In the markets, gold trading is typically done through futures, options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold is a highly traded contract on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) as it has very high liquidity, with daily trading averaging over 15,000 contracts for over 4500 Crore in Rupees in the Big Gold Category alone. Apart from that, gold is also traded in different forms such as Gold Mini, Gold Guinea, and Gold Petal.

Sidhavelayutham M., Founder and CEO, Alice Blue, said, "We have been facilitating investment and trading among fresh investors with our easy to use trading platforms online and through the ANT App. With the advantage of having the lowest brokerage fees in the industry, the company serves a comprehensive mix of veteran investors and new first time investors. In fact over 60% of customers are Millennials, underscoring the steady growth of tech led investment options Alice Blue offers its customers."

"Growth in fresh investors is also due to the tech based learning systems that Alice Blue offers such as Trade School and ANT IQ. This platforms offer educational courses and webinars on trading & investment by India's top stock market investors and educators. For beginners, ANT IQ educates customers through insightful articles and blogs on how to get started in the Stock Market. These learning tools along with new product offerings have been strong motivators for new customer acquisitions."

Alice Blue also offers a sophisticated marketplace for trading products called Trade Store, which is the first-of-its-kind and helps the customers with, Automating the Trades with Zero Coding Knowledge, trading and Investment tips, Investment in Mutual Funds at Zero Brokerage Fees. Additionally for ease of investing the company, offers customers chance of investing in IPOs through easy UPI transactions.

Alice Blue is one of India's leading online brokerage firms offering investment services at the lowest brokerage fee. Based in Bangalore, the company has its presence across 20 cities in India. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue today serves more than 1 lakh active traders and more than 10000 partners every day. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE & NSEL and is 6th largest by trade volume and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as 'the best stock broking company'.

Alice Blue offers a suite of technology Apps and tutorials to make online trading simple and smart.

For more details please visit www.aliceblueonline.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)