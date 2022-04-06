All 427 students of Chennais Amirta, who participated in campus interview at Bengaluru, bag hospitality jobs from leading brands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): A mega campus drive at the Bengaluru Campus of Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), a premier hospitality education institution in South India, attracted the direct participation of 25-plus leading four- and five-star properties from Bengaluru, Kerala, Chennai, and Andhra Pradesh, besides an international hotel from Bahrain. The drive also saw the online participation of the representatives of 200-plus properties across India.

With the campus drive, the institute registered an impressive 100 per cent placement record. All the 427 students who participated in the campus drive at Bengaluru landed their dream hospitality jobs at the locations, and properties of their choice. The average salary was Rs. 18,000 per month for the UG/PG students in hotel management and catering. The highest salary was Rs. 30,000 per/month - offered by a Cloud kitchen company, for its food production department.

A highlight of the campus drive is the participation of Ramee Groups, a reputed 5-star property in Bahrain that hired eight students. Among the top brands in India that hired students on the spot included: ITC, Taj, Hyatt, Marriott, Sheraton, Shangri La, Oak Wood, Conrad, The Chancery Pavilion, The Paul, Royal Orchid, Sterling groups, Grand Magrath, Niramaya, and Lemon Tree. Those who took part in the campus drive conducted online included: W Hotel, Goa; Holiday Inn, Bengaluru & Chennai; The Fog, Munnar; Green Park, Chennai; MGM Beach Resort, Chennai; Vibe Resort, Munnar; Dolphin City, Hyderabad; The Blanket, Munnar; Residency Towers, Chennai; Amirtha Castle; Minerva Grand, Hyderabad; and Bhimas, Tirupathi.



In his comments, Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta, said, "We heartily congratulate our students on their fabulous performance in interviews and getting hired by top brands in the industry. In the past 30 days, we conducted three mega campus drives - including the one at Bengaluru. We lined up as many as 3750 vacancies from leading Indian and international brands for our students to choose. As a result, nearly all our 1300-plus outgoing students across three campuses got placed in India and abroad. We are happy that despite the pandemic effect, we could fulfill our promise of 100 per cent placement. We wish our students all the best with their future endeavours."

Chennais Amirta (chennaisamirta.edu.in) offers various certificate, diploma, UG and PG courses in hotel management, catering and hotel administration. Every year about 1300 students graduate from its portfolio of courses. The institute has branches in three metro cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad where campus interviews are organised annually. Chennais Amirta has been holding the record of achieving 100 per cent placement for years consistently.

